New £6m build completed at Glasgow’s Hillington Park

SCOTLAND’S largest industrial estate Hillington Park sees completion of £6m project to develop a new vehicle showroom.

National motor vehicle dealership TrustFord, part of the world’s largest dedicated Ford dealer group, will open the new showroom and service facility this year.

The 29,000 square-foot building has been finished on time and on budget, seven months after works began on the site, close to the main entrance to the estate at J26 of the M8.

TrustFord’s new and used car and commercial vehicles showroom to serve the Glasgow & West Scotland market is expected to open in April.

TrustFord’s location in Hillington Park

Grant Edmondson, Commercial Director at Hillington Park, said: “It was essential we achieve practical completion of the development by the end of 2023.

“So I must congratulate Muir Construction and the whole project team for delivering an impressive, high-quality new development in line with an accelerated construction programme.

“The lease was also concluded on the last working day before the festive break.

“We handed over the building to TrustFord to enable their fit-out team to start works on the first working day of the New Year.

“Our focus now is to find further bespoke-build development opportunities for Hillington Park in 2024.”

TrustFord will join a cluster of major automotive brands including Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, MINI, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.

Hillington Park is located just two minutes from the M8 motorway, seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and just three miles from Glasgow International Airport.

As Scotland’s largest industrial estate, it is already home to over 500 organisations employing over 8,000 people.