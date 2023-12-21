Residents treated to festive magic by luxury care home

Leading dementia experts deliver a season of Christmas joy to pensioners

A BUMPER month-long festive celebration is well underway at one of Scotland’s most luxurious care homes.

Pensioners at Cramond Residence have been treated to the homes’ biggest ever range of activities in the build-up to Christmas thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Lifestyle Team.

In the lead-up to the big day, residents have enjoyed a delightful mix of songs, carols, parties, fine food, Christmas jumper celebrations as well as a pantomime, creating a buzzing festive atmosphere.

Elaine Vallance, Head of Lifestyle at Cramond Residence said: “This is our sixth and biggest Christmas at the home and it’s our goal to ensure it’s a magical experience for our residents.

“We focused on creating a festive atmosphere with activities that cater to all tastes to help get everyone into the spirit.

“The residents have thoroughly enjoyed the events so far, and we’ve made sure that Christmas week is filled with fantastic activities to help carry the joy into the New Year.”

Across December, Cramond Residence sparkled with festive spirit, beginning with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and a carol performance by Fettes students.

The month has featured a variety of events including religious ceremonies, sensory sessions, a Kirk service, pub nights, and numerous parties.

On Christmas Day, residents will enjoy a special festive lunch, followed by a week full of seasonal movies, a pub night, a Nutcracker ballet performance, and a grand New Year’s Eve celebration to bring in 2024 in style.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager for Cramond Residence said: “We are lucky to have Elaine and her exceptional team orchestrating an incredible array of activities for our residents.

“Christmas at Cramond Residence is always a special time for both our staff and residents. This year has been particularly memorable, and we’re looking forward to celebrating Christmas and New Year’s with all our residents.”

Cramond Residence is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its residents, offering a bespoke activity programme that blends the luxury of a hotel with the warmth of home living. Constructed at a cost of £8m, the residence opened its doors in October 2018, embodying a philosophy of small group living with a strong focus on social interaction.

The facility provides an extensive array of dementia care services, available both within the general living environment and in a dedicated area specially designed for those in more advanced stages.

With a variety of activities specifically tailored for individuals with dementia, Cramond Residence aims to enrich their lives. The home boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a team of trained professionals committed to offering both support and respite.

For further information about Cramond Residence, call 0131 336 1064 or visit the care home’s website at cramondresidence.co.uk.

To get in touch directly, please email [email protected].