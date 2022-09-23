Detached bungalow hits the market with bizarre hexagon bedroom

A DETACHED bungalow has gone on the market for £110,000 which includes a rather unique six sided room.

The two bedroom property in Jaywick, Essex has captured the attention of house-browsers due to the bizarre addition of a hexagon shaped single room.

Located in the loft, the room features wooden panels on four sides and a faux brick wall paper on back.

The bedroom appears to be set in a hexagon. Credit: Sheen’s

A bed and bedside cabinet are the only pieces of furniture in the narrow space except for a picture of an avocado which is hanging above the bed.

A ruffled light shade hangs above the bed from the roof and the skylight lights up the room.

In a bizarre twist, the quirky shaped loft room is accessible from the kitchen on a narrow wooden ladder placed across from the sink.

The rest of the house appears relatively unassuming such as the living room which has been decorated to a plant theme with green wallpaper and curtains.

Estate agents Sheen’s listed the property on the market last month for £110,000.

They said: “We are pleased to offer for sale this one bedroom with attic room extended detached bungalow.

“The property benefits from oil central heating, lounge diner, kitchen, shower room and separate WC.

“Outside there is a courtyard style rear garden and storage shed with power and light connected.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the unique room online.

One said: “I can’t fathom why you would make a room that shape.”

Another said: “Looks like the bed is made from an ironing board.”

A third said: “So many questions, is that green carpet or astro?”

Another said: “It’s in Jaywick, where if you took off and nuked it from orbit it would actually increase the value of the property.”

The average price of a property in Jaywick is £178,835, according to property website Rightmove.