House hunters left baffled by bizarre property layout with toilet in bedroom

HOUSE hunters have been left baffled by the bizarre property layout – which comes complete with an ‘open plan en-suite’.

The ground floor two-bed in Bournemouth, Dorset was listed for £210,000 on Friday and offers an exposed toilet and shower in one of the rooms.

Images show a glass shower cubicle, toilet and sink positioned in the corner of the bedroom with no surrounding walls to offer some privacy.

The bedroom comes with a shower and toilet. Credit: Roberts Sales & Lettings

There is also a door to the properties courtyard garden in the room with a large and unfrosted glass window, precariously placed in line with the facilities.

Buyers may struggle to remain undisturbed when using the en-suite if guests or house mates make use of the outdoor facilities.

The 581 square foot house also showcases open plan living with a connected kitchen and living room.

In their listing Estate agent Roberts Sales and Lettings wrote: “Ground floor flat freshly refurbished to an impeccably fine standard.

“Open plan lounge, diner and kitchen with dual aspects.

“Custom bespoke kitchen with granite worktops, Neff appliances and breakfast bar originally intended for a luxury executive house.

“Contemporary fully tiled bathroom with thermostatic shower.

“Bedroom one has a plain ceiling with recessed low-level LED down lighting and UPVC double-glazed windows to the side and rear aspects.

“Bedroom two has an open plan en-suite arrangement.

The bedroom leads right out to the garden. Credit: Roberts Sales & Lettings

“There is a plain ceiling with recessed LED down lighting and UPVC double-glazed window to front aspect.

“The en-suite comprises of a shower cubicle with a thermostatic shower and a concealed cistern WC with fitted wash hand basin over.

“There is a fitted extractor and UPVC double-glazed door leading to the courtyard garden.”

Dozens of home hunters were quick to comment on the unique en-suite with some doubting its practicality.

One said: “Ideal loo location if you’re having a BBQ. Everyone can watch you using it so you’re not left out.”

Another added: “I’ve always wanted to have a s**t when the postman delivers my mail.”

A third remarked: “Love the fact the website has put up no floorplan because there’s literally no floorplan.”

A fourth commented: “It pisses me off immensely, that someone is almost certainly going to buy this.”

Viewings for the property started on Tuesday in Bournemouth.