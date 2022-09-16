A TOUCHING video shows a little girl giving Princess Anne a bouquet of flowers as she visited Glasgow just days after the Queen’s passing.

The Princess Royal visited Scotland’s largest city yesterday to view tributes that had been left for her late mother who passed away last week.

Glaswegians marked her passing by laying flowers and tributes outside the City Chambers in George Square.

Video shows Princess Anne chatting to well-wishers who gathered in the area to pay their respects.

Princess Anne stops beside one mother who is holding up a young girl named Hollie and says: “Those are some very nice flowers, they’re not for me are they?”

A woman replies: “The pink ones are for you and the yellow ones are for over there.”

Princess Anne then leans closer to Hollie who is holding the bouquet of flowers out for the royal before saying: “Those for me? Yes, thank you.”

The gathered crowd then say “awwww” in unison as the Queen’s daughter accepts the flowers from the young girl.

Aleshia Ingram, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, posted the video on social media yesterday where it has collected over 460,000 views.

More than 16,700 people have liked the clip which was inundated with comments from hundreds of social media users.

One said: “Most hard working loyal royal they have.”

Princess Anne received flowers from Hollie. Credit: Aleshia Ingram

Another wrote: “Bless her, so sweet. Princess Anne has done her mam proud.”

A third commented: “Aww, so pleased someone thought of Princess Anne, she’ll remember that loving gesture.”

While another person added: “Of all the members of the royal family Princess Anne must be the most underrated, no controversy. Just trying to follow in her mother’s footsteps – duty and diligence.”

Speaking today, Aleshia said: “I thought the video was very sweet, I’m not a huge royalist at all but even when you simplify it down to a lovely gesture between a young girl and a woman who’s just lost her mother it was very touching.

“I don’t think many people could do everything the royals have had to do this last week without breaking down.

“My mum would’ve loved to have shaken Princess Anne’s hand but couldn’t due to time, I think a lot of people were quite emotional when she came to speak to them.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her house in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire last Thursday afternoon.

The funeral to celebrate the monarch’s life and 70-year reign will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.