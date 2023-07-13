A PROPERTY has left house-hunters scratching their heads after offering a bizarre work from home setup – from the comfort of the toilet.

The home in Newlyn, Cornwall was listed on property website Rightmove just over a month ago with a guide price of £260,000.

The terraced two bed comes complete with living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms as well as the questionable WC doubling as a home office.

The office is located in the toilet of the home. Credit: Rightmove

The image shared shows a large white office desk with various spaces for paperwork and a printer alongside a landline phone that has been placed at the edge of the desk towards the door.

The room appears to have been initially used as a toilet with a standing sink before the office equipment has been moved in.

A large black office chair sits in the middle of the room behind which the toilet and sink can be seen.

Further images show the quaint set up of the bricked terraced home and the interior of the property which features a lot of retro 20th century-style decor.

The kitchen has a large chequered pattern on the backsplash as well as the usual white goods in the form of a washing machine, fridge and dishwasher.

The open-plan living room looks onto the dining room of the home allowing for ample room to entertain guests.

A shower room is located at the very back end of the property, downstairs from the office-toilet and accessible through the kitchen and hallway.

The two bedrooms of the property are of ample size allowing for plenty of space to remodel the rooms to a buyer’s preference.

The exterior of the home has a small paved garden area which could be enjoyed during the long summer nights in Cornwall.

Estate agents Whitlocks listed the property online, writing: “A chance to purchase a two (potentially three) bedroom property in the heart of Newlyn.

“Ideally positioned, being close to local amenities and a stone’s throw away from the seafront.

“The property has reached a stage in which it would benefit from modernisation however it benefits from double glazing and nicely proportioned accommodation including an open plan living room.”

The property was shared on social media last week with the caption: “Office in the bathroom.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the property with many complimenting the set up.

One said: “I’m impressed that a bathroom has space for a desk.”

Another added: “Never let a toilet break get in the way of a Zoom meeting again.”

A third replied: “I hope my place of work doesn’t see this, they’ll be getting ideas.”

Another joked: “[You’re] going to have to get creative with Zoom background for those calls.”

The average price of a property in Newlyn was £295,122 over the last year according to property website Rightmove.