A WOMAN has been left “fuming” after ordering a cut-price makeup desk for £40 online – only to instead receive a random scarf.

Samantha Foley had ordered a retractable makeup and dressing table from Alarmchip earlier this month after spotting it dramatically discounted from £140 to £40 on a Facebook advert.

However, the 29-year-old was then left bemused when her parcel arrived on 11 March, containing just a multicoloured silk scarf and nothing else.

Video shows Samantha reacting to her bizarre situation, as a clip of the desk’s advert plays behind her, with her silhouette overlaid on the green screen.

She says: “I’m so annoyed at myself because I just got completely scammed. I ordered this dressing table and wait until you see what I received.”

Samantha then showcases the desk’s ability to fold into a more compact design, saying: “But look how beautiful this is first, it has all of the storage, it has a mirror, it has the drawers.

“A full length mirror that comes from around the side, the stool, more storage. And then, the whole desk part moves into where the shelf gap could be for more storage.

“So I’m not stupid, sometimes when something is too good to be true you just think that it is too good to be true.

“But, I looked at the Facebook comments and stuff and people were posting – like normal people – were posting that they received this exact whole thing and I thought okay then I’ll give it a go.”

She then holds up a bag and a scarf inside wrapping paper to the camera.

“I received a scarf. I’m so annoyed and they’re clearly deleting people that are posting that they didn’t receive it because there’s three of us today alone that posted that this is what we received.

“On every other comment that you see it just disappears, disappears, disappears but clearly they have the item because how are these people posting that they got it?

“I’m so annoyed, I was hoping for this, I think it’s so gorgeous and it has the perfect amount of storage and like I said this section can move into that gap so it can go smaller or bigger if you need it.

“I received a scarf, why? Why?

“What are they benefitting from sending me a scarf because I’m just going to do a charge back now through my bank to get my money back and I really wanted this and I received this.”

Frustrated Samantha uploaded the video to TikTok on Wednesday with the caption: “Fuming.”

The video has received over 40,000 likes and has received numerous comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “That is such a bad situation but realistically what did you expect for £40?”

Another wrote: “Unbelievable and here’s me thinking they sent you a toy version, maybe they think they’ll get more money scamming than actually selling the dressing table.”

Another commented: “Looking at £950 for that.”

Another replied: “Google reverse image search a photo of this desk and you’ll probably find the real one.”

Makeup dressing table. Credits: AlarmChip

Speaking today Samantha said: “I originally saw the ad on Facebook but ordered through the website. It was £120 down to £40.

“I was a bit skeptical but there were reviews on the website and lots of people commenting on the Facebook page showing that they had received theirs.

“I saw the dressing table in real homes so I took the gamble.

“I thought maybe it would turn up and be terrible quality or something like that but I never expected to order furniture and receive a silk scarf.

“I contacted the company who told me there was a mix up in the factory and to ship the scarf back at my own cost to receive a refund – which I’m not doing – and have contacted my bank.

“Many others also received scarfs or glasses and one person even got a toothbrush but our comments were deleted and they even closed the comments after my video.

“I felt so confused, I had a few packages that day and was confused until I saw the picture proof of delivery matching this package with a scarf – then I felt annoyed.”

Alarmchip has explained the intricate desk’s shockingly low price tag on the product’s listing.

The listing reads: “In the past two years, due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, OUR has a backlog of inventory and a large number of warehouses have been closed.

“That’s why they sell to us at a lower price and we can sell them at a huge discount.”

Alarmchip has been contacted for comment.