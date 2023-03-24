SCOTLAND has plenty of different routes to explore all that the country has to offer, such as its sprawling scenery, landscapes and extensive history.

The North Coast 500 is Scotland’s most popular route, travelling around the North of Scotland over 516 miles, with the start and end point at Inverness Castle.

Thanks to the route’s growing popularity, travellers can often encounter busy roads and overcrowding – downsides that aren’t as prominent in the quieter roadtrips that the country has to offer.

These lesser-known roadtrips can offer the benefits of minimal traffic and the chance to escape the crowds, but are just as impressive as Scotland’s more popular routes.

The mainland of Scotland has 9,910 km of coastline

The Crerar450

Crerar Hotels has created a road trip for travellers looking to beat the traffic and overcrowding sometimes found on the other routes.

The route takes in 450 miles between all seven of the Scottish hotel group’s idyllic locations, where they can stay to rest and explore.

Roadtrippers have the chance to explore famous towns and take in iconic landmarks such as the west coast islands, the Great Glen, Ben Nevis, Loch Ness and the Cairngorms.

The Crerar450 begins at Inveraray before travelling to Oban, the Isle of Mull, Glencoe, Nairn, Inverurie and Ballater before heading back to the starting point.

South West Coastal 300 (SW300)

The SW300 is a shorter route which can be enjoyed during a long weekend, taking in 300 miles of quiet roads through Dumfries and Galloway and south Ayrshire.

The circular route features rugged clifftops, must-see beaches, rolling hills and glens, and plenty of quaint and charming villages and towns along the way.

This route will also take travellers to The Mull of Galloway which is Scotland’s most southerly point.

The route also features attractions such as Caerlaverock Castle, Culzean Castle and Galloway Forest Park.

The North East 250

The North East 250 includes the best of Scotland’s rich heritage and culture, mixing countryside with towns and coasts, and the UK’s largest national park, The Cairngorms.

The driving route runs through Aberdeenshire and Moray Speyside, but road trippers can join at any of the three main points – Ballindalloch, Aberdeen Airport or Glenshee.

It offers whisky distilleries, mountain passes of the Cairngorms National Park and also includes the city of Aberdeen.

The Kintyre 66

Launched in 2020, The Kintyre 66 is 66 miles long, sweeping around the Kintyre peninsula, starting at the northern tip of Kennacraig, in the fishing village of Tarbert to Campbeltown.

This quieter roadtrip allows travellers to explore unforgettable locations such as West Kintyre, Gigha, Machrihanish and Southend, East Kintyre and Skipness.

It’s a shorter distance than some of the aforementioned road trips however it is designed to be enjoyed slowly, taking in some of the west coast’s most scenic beaches.

It also includes the community-run Isle of Gigha and the old whisky town of Campbeltown with its celebrated distilleries.

Borders Historic Route

Although technically this route doesn’t start in Scotland, it’s the perfect road trip to see the picturesque Scottish Borders and its many charming villages.

Starting in the English borders near Carlisle, holidaymakers will take in plenty of historical learnings before ending up in the capital of Scotland.

A few of the recommended must-see attractions along the way include Lochcarron of Scotland, Abbotsford House, Dalkeith Country Park and Edinburgh Castle.