SOCIAL media users have been left in stitches by the latest find on online fashion store Shein – adorable pairs of slippers for hamsters.

The hilarious slippers are available from the Chinese fast fashion heavyweight for a bargain £2.25 and are available in an array of colours.

Pictured: The slippers advert. (C) Shein

Moulded in the shape of a shark, teeth outline the toe of the slipper, right where any fashionable hamster’s claws would poke out.

Shoppers appear to have flocked to the footwear, leaving a series of hilarious reviews with several sharing snaps of their rodents kitted out in the kicks.

The slippers come as part of Shein’s pet collection, which also includes cat clogs, dog boots, trainers, and many more.

They measure a miniscule 2.3cm by 1.4cm and appear to be suitable for a range of other rodents including guinea pigs and rats.

One baffled pet owner found the product online, along with a review that read: “They fit my hamster perfectly! It’s so hard to find shoes and clothes that fit him just right because he’s so small.”

Pictured: A hamster wearing the slippers. (C) Shein

The amused user shared the review on social media, writing: “Not Shein having hamster slippers and this review saying they could never find shoes for their hamster that fits right.

“Why do hamsters need shoes and yes I laughed at this for a min, leave me alone.”

The post has since received over 1,300 likes and more than 6,400 shares from a host of users left in stitches by the tiny sliders.

One person wrote: “Bit big for my dwarf hamster but cute novelty.”

Another said: “This is so cute. I want a hamster and it needs shoes.”

Pictured: One buyer’s hamster. (C) Shein

A third commented: “Get that little man some Gucci slides.”

Another added: “Nah, this hella cute.”

A fifth said: “I’m not saying Miss Snooks needs them but it would be a moment.”

The shoes are currently priced at £2.25 and are advertised alongside a size guide for any fashionable rodent.