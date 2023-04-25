15% of Scots give up lockdown pets due to cost-of-living

PROPERTY development company, Barratt Developments Scotland has launched a pet food collection drive in support of animal welfare charities.

Research reveals fifteen per cent of UK owners have had to give up pets due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Starting this April – which is National Pet Month – the UK’s biggest housebuilder is asking teams across its divisions to donate animal food for the next two months.

Goods will later be handed into animal welfare charity SSPCA’s pet food bank service, Pet Aid, which helps those struggling to afford the cost of food.

It comes after the Tackling the Cost of Living Crisis – 2023 Report by Barratt Developments PLC – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – found that of the quarter of Scots (26%) who bought a pet during lockdown, 15% have had to take it to a rescue centre as a result of rising household costs.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 consumers from across the UK who are buying or considering buying a new home in the next two years, found that rising prices are affecting all age groups.

When it comes to pet owners, the younger generation are feeling the squeeze the most, with those aged 25 to 34 the most likely to have returned lockdown animals to save money (28%).

There was a surge in people purchasing pets during the pandemic when they had more time to spend at home, but now that the economic outlook is changing, this trend is reversing.

In addition, over half of those who moved into a bigger house are now considering downsizing to save money.

Douglas McLeod, managing director of Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “People are faced with making very tough decisions as a result of the cost-of-living crisis – whether that be moving home, or finding ways to reduce household bills.

“Having pets in the family means there are more bowls to fill, and this report confirms the sad reality that for some, that’s simply not an option when money is tight.

“We believe that no pet should have to go hungry, and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.

“That’s why we’re supporting the SSPCA with a donation to its pet food bank, in hopes that it will help those who are struggling and prevent animals going to rescue.”

SSPCA Pet Aid Coordinator, Carrie Giannelli, said: “The support from Barratt Homes Scotland this month will help us enormously.

“Our Pet Aid service supports people who are struggling with the cost of caring for an animal, and we have seen demand for the service skyrocket due to the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“Through Pet Aid, we provide essential food supplies for animals through a network of food banks across most of Scotland.

“We are currently supporting 40 food banks in 17 local authorities and already have a further 16 foodbanks who are looking to join. A full list of foodbanks where Pet Aid is available can be found on our website.

“Anyone struggling to care for their pet can call the Society’s animal helpline in strict confidence on 03000 999 999 for help and advice.”

Cost saving tips for pet owners

The price of running a home is particularly challenging for owners who must incorporate the cost of looking after their pet or may find themselves having to deal with unexpected vet bills. Cut back on outgoings by considering the following tips:

Research low cost or free vet services in your area

Keep on top of pet health checks and parasite prevention

Sign up to a vet pet plan and invest in pet insurance to help with unexpected bills

Look out for supermarket deals or purchase own-brand pet food

Purchase second hand goods such as a lead or dog bed from a charity shop

Learn how to groom your dog at home

Make your own DIY dog toys with items such as tea towels or a cardboard container

Consider using a local pet food bank

Donate old blankets to dog charities or free-cycle sites to help other owners

In addition, there are a number of measures which exist to help ease the financial burden of running a home and purchasing a new one.

Barratt Developments recently announced a deposit or mortgage contribution scheme, with £30,000 towards deposit or mortgage repayments.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is also helping people move to a greener home via its deposit or mortgage contribution scheme, contributing £1,000 for every £20,000 of the purchase price of the property, up to a total of £30,000.

Thanks to advanced systems and technologies, Barratt homes are up to 63% more energy-efficient, which could save homeowners up to £3,100 per year on bills, based on HBF “Watt a Save” report published Feb 2023.

The full Tackling the Cost of Living Crisis – 2023 Report is available to read here.