Britain now a nation of frustrated home cooks due to cost-of-living crisis

RESEARCH has revealed that 50% of Brits dine out less often than before the cost-of-living crisis, meaning many are instead following recipes from cookery books or online sources.

However, the majority are left disappointed by their efforts in the kitchen.

According to the new research by MOWI Bistro Bakes, 71% of Brits follow recipes in a bid to cook the perfect meal but 70% are disappointed with their efforts.

More people living in London (80%) or the North East (79%) are reaching for recipe books or online recipes compared to 45% in Wales and 44% in the North West.

When looking to create a meal at home for a special night in, nearly half of Brits (46%) are happy to spend up to 90 minutes cooking.

When it comes to how much they are willing to pay for a restaurant quality main course meal for two to cook at home, over a quarter are happy to pay up to £15.

83% of 25 to 29-year-olds are the most likely to try following recipes, but they are overwhelmingly disappointed with their efforts (80%).

Speaking about the research, Robin Brown, Head of Development at Mowi Consumer Products UK, said: “Our research shows that the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to hit households.”

“That’s why we’re launching MOWI Bistro Bakes; a range of oven-ready chilled meals showcasing the best of Scottish salmon, that can be cooked to perfection by anyone in less than half an hour.

“Nobody wants to spend ages in the kitchen only to be left disappointed so we’re making it simple.

“It’s a restaurant inspired meal created by MOWI chefs but without the restaurant price tag.

“With an entry point from just £4.50, I can’t wait to bring smiles to dining tables across the country.”