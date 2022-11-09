Shoppers baffled after spotting Trespass child models with items listed as “Forgotten”, “Average” and “Hostile”

SHOPPERS have been left baffled after spotting controversial names that have been given to items of children’s clothing at Trespass.

The popular outdoor clothing company has caused a stir online after people spotted several of their children’s items given names including Forgotten, Average and Hostile.

The clothing names are listed directly above photographs of child models as they showcase the garments – giving the impression the children have been branded by these names.

Trespass children’s clothing names. Credit: Ashley Davies.

Ashley Davies, an arts journalist from North Berwick, East Lothian, highlighted the bizarre naming on social media on Saturday after being taken aback whilst flicking through a catalogue.

She posted images on Twitter shortly after – leaving social media users both baffled and in stitches.

Ashley wrote: ” Can someone check on the guys naming kids’ garments at Trespass?

Her post has attracted over 11, 000 likes and more than 900 retweets.

Dozens of people have also left comments – giving their own suggestions of what children’s clothing could be named as.

One said: “Imagine the poor lad in the ‘Average’ shirt, his whole family gathered round flicking through the catalogue to see his modelling debut.

“They get to that page and the room falls quiet. ‘What does Average mean, mum?’

“(In a strained voice): ‘It means ‘handsome’, darling’.”

Another wrote: “None of Forgotten’s family bothered turning up to see the catalogue photo.”

A third commented “Next range includes Ungrateful, Disappointing and Uncontrollable.”

A fourth added: “Love it when people are inspired by their own kids.”

And one person joked: “Haha. Looking forward to the Ungrateful gilet.”

Despite most people finding the discovery hilarious, a few were concerned.

One person wrote: “What! “Hostile, Forgotten, Average”. These shouldn’t be phrases, brands or adverts associated with children and their clothes.

“Parents should be careful of what they are giving permission to.”

Speaking today, Ashley said: “I laughed. When I first saw ‘Hostile’ I assumed it was a mistake or a mistranslation, and then I looked at the other names and laughed some more.

“Since I tweeted about this baffling choice of garment names, I’ve received loads of responses with creative theories about them.

“Someone suggested they were named after real children’s moods and personalities, so we half expected to see a gilet called ‘Ungrateful’.

“Another tweeter thought it might be the work of a disgruntled employee, and someone else pointed out that Trespass has a pair of girls’ shorts called ‘Yearning’, which is bizarre, at best.

“I recently came across an outfit from another brand called the ‘Melody Jumpsuit’, which I thought sounded like the society columnist on a posh newspaper.”