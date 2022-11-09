A 63-YEAR-OLD man who has been struggling to buy food and warm clothes has been inundated with parcels from complete strangers.

Peter Woods posted a video on social media last month showing his almost-empty cupboards that had little more than small tins of tuna to get him through until he was next paid.

He was put into the care system when he was just eight-months old where he spent the next 18 years of his life and suffered horrific abuse.

Now, Peter, from Hackney, East London, receives help from Universal Credit due to suffering from severe PTSD and a benign brain tumour which prevent him from being able to work.

Peter says he receives around £1,300 in benefits each month but is struggling to cover rising costs for food and bills after his rent went up to £900 last week.

Peter now posts about his experience on TikTok and lifts others up with words of kindness and positivity. (C) Peter Woods

After posting a video showing how he had nine tins of tuna and a banana to last him the week, Peter was blown away to receive hundreds of care packages from people who wanted to help.

He captured a video showing his flat completely filled with packages including bedding, warm clothing and food from complete strangers.

Speaking today, Peter, who appeared on James English’s podcast yesterday talking about life in the care system, said: “I grew up in the care system where I got PTSD and trauma, affecting my ability to work as well as a benign brain tumour that I’m still taking medicine for. I never received any help from anyone, not even when I was in care.

“From eight-months to 63-years old, I’ve been neglected and ignored, all my S.O.S pleas were brushed under the carpet and I’ve struggled – I don’t know how I made it this far in life.

“I’m only receiving £1,298 per month and it barely covers my rent that went up to £900 last week. Where is the help for the working class?

Peter tried to spread out what little food he had. (C) Peter Woods

“I’m on Universal Credit, trying to go on benefits, but the council started sending me fines too because the letters they’d been sending kept getting stolen by people breaking into my letterbox outside. I’m destitute.

“My friend suggested posting on TikTok, asking for help from others. I prayed that an MP would see it.

“I wanted the government to feel ashamed for the thousands of people in the UK who are struggling but I was not expecting for my video to go all over the world – I’m still shocked that millions of people have watched it.

“So many people reached out and wanted to send me messages and parcels to help out – my room is now like a grocery shop.

“I have 200 parcels with ten large boxes of Quaker Oats, eight packs of 12 toothpaste tubes, pillow cases, duvets, soups, warm jackets, electric blankets and even a Christmas tree.

“These amazing people have made me feel like a person again and they’ve all lifted my spirits.”

Peter appeared in a James English podcast, where he shared his story. (C) Peter Woods

Peter added: “For those in similar circumstances, tighten your belt as much as you can and only buy the necessities: No outings, no pictures or holidays, no spendage on clothes. And if it gets really bad, you have to drop your ego and go walk into the foodbank.

“When I first went, it was absolutely humiliating and demoralising, but it was a necessity.”

Peter’s initial video showing how he was living has reached over 2million viewers on TikTok.

Thousands of people have left comments showing their sympathy for his situation, with many voicing their own similar experiences.

One said: “None of this is your fault, brother, there is no shame in it. Everything will be ok.”

Another wrote: “I’ve just had a food parcel from the food bank, please contact them as they will help. Plus the Salvation Army. Good luck, Love from Somerset.”

A third commented: “I’m reduced to tears. I’m so sorry this is happening to everyone who is suffering.

Over 200 parcels appeared at Peter’s home as many generous viewers helped to provide sustenance. (C) Peter Woods

“It’s awful, this is the reality.”

A fourth added “Peter, without doubt, you are the most genuine, most sincere, kindest, most intelligent, truthful humble man. We are learning from you.”

While another wrote: “This is absolutely appalling, what a shoddy system we live in. I’m so sorry you’re in this position, you’re so open and honest and sound so lovely.”