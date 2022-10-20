Support worker given warning for calling service users “spastics” and “cretins”

A SUPPORT worker has been given a warning after sending vile WhatsApp messages to colleagues referring to care users as “spastics”, “disgusting” and “cretins“.

Sebastiano Lanza was also found to have said in the derogatory messages that he would help a vulnerable care user to commit suicide.

Whilst working at Blackwood Homes and Care in Edinburgh, Lanza took photographs of a care user and their internet search history before posting them in group messages.

Blackwood Homes and Care in Edinburgh. Credit: Google Maps.

Lanza was found to have acted with a lack of respect and dignity towards the service users involved during the incidents in 2021.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) on Tuesday decided to issue Lanza with a 12-month warning on his registration following an investigation over his actions.

They also imposed certain conditions that he must adhere to including providing proof of further training and submitting a reflective essay.

The SSSC finding of facts stated: “You did in relation to service user AA on or around 23 February 2021 take a photograph of service user AA in his home, share the photograph to a WhatsApp group with colleagues ZZ and YY.

“On or around 31 March 2021 access AA’s browser history on his computer without his

permission, take three photographs of browser history results on AA’s computer [and] share the three photographs to a WhatsApp group with colleagues ZZ and YY.

“On multiple dates between 29 January 2021 and 3 June 2021 sent messages in a WhatsApp group with colleagues ZZ and YY relating to service users which contained derogatory comments about service users.

“Send messages in a WhatsApp group with colleagues ZZ and YY containing personal information about service users.”

Lanza was also found to have failed to report messages that were sent to him on one of the WhatsApp containing derogatory comments about service users.

The SSSC panel said: “As a social services worker, you must respect and maintain the dignity and privacy of people who use services.

“Your communication with two other colleagues in this WhatApp group included comments which referred to service users in derogatory terms, including referring to individuals in your care as ‘spastic’, ‘[c**ts]’, ‘disgusting’ and ‘cretins’.

“You stated in a message that you would help a vulnerable service user commit suicide.

“There is no information to suggest you caused direct harm to users of services. There was however a risk of emotional harm, had service users been made aware of the fact they were being referred to in such negative terms in a WhatsApp chat with those that were caring for them.

“Further, there was a lack of respect for the dignity of a service user who had photos taken of him and his website history without his knowledge in his own home, and shared with others.”

Lanza is still working in the care sector despite the investigation.

He was found to have cooperated with the SSSC throughout this investigation as well as demonstrated some insight, regret and an apology for his behaviour.

On making their decision, the SSSC said: “We decided that based on the facts found your fitness to practise is impaired.

“[We decided] to place a warning on your registration….[and]to place a condition on your registration.”