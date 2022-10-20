Best scratch cards online 2022 – TOP 8 scratch cards

Among the large selection of gambling entertainment offered today by various online casino platforms, you can find the most different genres of games. A special place among them is occupied by scratch cards. This is one of the new types of casino games that appeared on the world market relatively recently. Despite this, this kind of gambling entertainment actively gaining popularity.

In general, the scratch card is not something innovative and completely new. Many of us know very well what paper lottery tickets are, where you need to wipe the protective coating with a coin or other hard object. They are also known as instant lotteries, in which you can know right away if you have won something, or if fortune has not smiled on you this time. But in the sphere of online casinos, such games have only recently begun to captivate gamblers. So, the first similar concept appeared online only in 2005, and since then, other developers have adopted this idea. Now you no longer need to buy a physical ticket to try your luck – just go to the Internet, choose a suitable casino website and get a boost of adrenaline online.

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

If you also want to play the online lottery and win real money, we bring to your attention the best scratch cards online that are available to all interested users from Great Britain. The following important aspects should be taken into account when choosing a suitable option:

the provider by which this game was developed;

RTP («Return-to-Player») – the percentage of the money bet, which will be played by players.

Here is a list of those online lotteries that can safely be called the best online scratch cards games:

The name of the lottery Developer RTP Lucky Numbers Microgaming 96.57% Whack a Jackpot Microgaming 96.30% Wish Upon a Jackpot Casino William Hill 96.06% The Pig Wizard Blueprint Gaming 95.82% Merlin’s Millions NextGen 95.17% Play off Palace West Pier Studio 94,58% Tic Tac Temple IGT 93% Hand To Hand Combat Microgaming 96%

For you to be sure you make a good choice and not make a mistake, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with a more detailed overview of the presented lotteries.

Read about Free scratch cards with no deposit bonus in casino UK.

8 scratch cards with subtitles

You should pay attention to Top-8 scratch cards, which have the highest payouts to players (RTP) and allow you to win good money if you manage to win. This is the real “gold” among all possible games in this genre. We will consider their features and advantages:

Lucky Numbers is a card game presented by one of the leading software developers – Microgaming. The RTP in this game is 96.57%, which is almost a record. Each card purchased by the user gives two chances to win at once. The rules of the game are extremely simple – you only need to virtually erase the panels on the card, and on a roll of three identical icons on the card you expect the desired victory. If you get multipliers in the open areas – your winnings will be increased. Their possible values vary from 1x to 5x. The minimum possible win in this lottery is 3 dollars, and the maximum is 200,000.

Whack a Jackpot – this online lottery is also presented by the top provider Microgaming and is incredibly profitable. The payout percentage in it is 96.30%, which means that this game will not leave anyone indifferent. When creating this scratch card, the developer took a creative approach that did not go unnoticed. Here you need not just erase the virtual field, but beat the moles that appear on the screen. In addition, users were attracted not only by the visual design but also by the opportunity to hit a really big jackpot. Estimate it for yourself: the maximum winning the lucky man can get is as much as 50,000 US dollars. The minimum winning is 10 dollars, and the minimum bet is only 0.5 $.

Another chance to hit an amazing jackpot is the Wish Upon a Jackpot scratch card, released as an exclusive product of the famous William Hill Casino. A wonderful fairytale world awaits you in with amazing and friendly characters. The role of scratch panels here is magic balls which you have to look at. And if magic is on your side, you will be destined to see your happy future. In turn, it will provide you with the simultaneous appearance of three bonus symbols. The percentage of payouts to players in this online game is 96.06%, and this is just another incentive to try it out.

Do you want a little more magic? Then open The Pig Wizard, an online lottery game developed by the Blueprint Gaming company. RTP 95.82% – is not the only advantage of this game. It has a unique mystical atmosphere, cartoonish graphics as well as the presence of a bonus and the Vegas Millions jackpot. If you manage to find three identical symbols of the main character of this game – the wizard pig, you can win 100 times more than your initial bet. In addition, this opens an extra round where you have even more chances to win attractive rewards.

Merlin’s Millions is an equally interesting scratch game from developer NextGen. You will fall into the era of the Middle Ages, and in addition to immersion in an exciting atmosphere, you can also get good winnings. Is it worth asking why this game is popular when the jackpot in it is 250,000 dollars? If you don’t like to make large bets, this online lottery is also perfect for you, because you can bet in it starting from just $0.20. The maximum bet is $200, and it’s up to you to decide how much you want to risk.

Play off Palace is a perfect choice for those who want to be in a royal palace. Here you are offered a choice of 6 cards, each of which has a certain purchase price and a possible jackpot. So, you can adjust the amount you can bet and what reward you can claim if you are lucky.

Tic Tac Temple is an online lottery from the IGT provider, with the help of which you get a unique chance to visit the Aztec temple. But here you will not only have an exciting journey and enjoy the beauty of ancient culture, but also excellent opportunities for attractive winnings. The rules of the game are as simple as possible – you just need to find a group of matching symbols that bring good prizes. The percentage of payouts in this game is 93% – a good indicator to try to play it.

Hand To Hand Combat is another product from the well-known developer Microgaming, which is also impossible not to mention. The average RTP in this game is 96%, but this indicator can change over time. The game will allow you to fight with your opponent on the hands, but at the same time, you will not even need to leave the house. If you win, you will get worthy prizes. And the whole gameplay is definitely worth the effort.

All these games are the best online scratch games that will certainly bring you good winnings (provided that fortune smiles on you this time). But for you not to be disappointed, it is also necessary to pay the utmost attention to the choice of the game platform on which you will be happy to play in the future.

Recommended Casino Sites

Where can I find the best online scratch cards, with a detailed description with which you are already familiar? There are several gaming platforms in the territory of the United Kingdom that are guaranteed to be reliable, safe, and profitable for users. And that’s where you’re sure to find the games that have already made you interested. These include the following online casinos:

Party Casino;

777;

Rainbow Riches;

888casino;

Megaways Casino;

Aztec Wins Casino;

Virgin Games;

Leo Vegas Casino;

Monopoly Casino;

Crystal Slots.

Choose the casino website that will be the most comfortable for you, and try your hand at verified online lotteries to get the desired prizes. Switch from one lottery ticket to another to increase your chances of winning, but be very careful not to go over the allocated budget for gambling.

FAQ

How to Get an Access to the Best Online Scratch Card Games in the UK?

To play your chosen online scratch card games freely, you will first need to choose a suitable gaming platform and register on it. Once your account is created, you can proceed to deposit funds and purchase the online lottery that interests you. We have offered a list of the best online casino platforms in Great Britain, among which you can choose the best option for yourself.

The Best RTP Scratch Card on the internet?

Lucky Numbers from the Microgaming provider is currently one of the most profitable scratch cards online, which is why it takes first place in our rating. The payout percentage to players in this online lottery is 96.57%. You can also familiarize yourself with other profitable casino games in this genre by browsing the list.