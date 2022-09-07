Scots shellfish storage company expands following economic support

A SCOTS shellfish storage company has expanded its existing premises following support from an economic development brand.

InvestFife, the collective brand incorporating Fife Council’s Economic Development services, together with Business Gateway’s support, has enabled Todd Fish Tech to expand its existing premises in Dalgety Bay, Fife.

Established by husband and wife team, Errin and Keith Todd, Todd Fish Tech are a manufacturing business producing the patented Lobster Pod.

Employing seven staff, they have been located in Dalgety Bay since 2015.

Errin and Keith Todd (centre) established Todd Fish Tech, which has been located in Dalgety Bay since 2015.

Starting off in one unit at West Way, Dalgety Bay, they have now expanded into a further two units.

The new units create a spacious office and provide a warehouse and manufacturing workshop facility.

They also provide Todd Fish Tech with adequate room to store the multitude of specialist tools, supplies and equipment, much of it from Europe, that it uses to manufacture its shellfish storage systems.

With its new premises, Todd Fish Tech is now in the position to address what it sees as the greatest challenge to its continued growth – the drive for more staff across all levels of operation.

In 2021 Todd Fish Tech managed to increase its turnover by 50%, and is on course to increase it even more in 2022.

Errin Todd, Director of Todd Fish Tech, said: “Economic Development, with support from Business Gateway Fife, have made our move to these new spacious and well managed units a reality.

“We can bring in new staff in a range of positions from school leaver to management level, knowing that we have a suitable working environment for everyone.

“We have our eye firmly on sustainability, with the aim of creating a sustainable shellfish fishery, and these new premises will help us achieve this.”

“The EU exit has meant for us that many European suppliers are asking for much larger minimum orders than before.”

“A lack of space was a real barrier to us in so many ways in our future ambitions,” added Errin.

“Lynne Baillie, Business Advisor from Business Gateway Fife, has been invaluable in what has been a journey of assistance over several years.

“She really understood our business, taking time to identify and deliver the specific help we needed.”

As an ex-teacher, Errin is committed to providing young people with workplace training opportunities.

Several school pupils who originally came on work experience placements, are now permanent team members, learning new skills.

The business has a range of positions to fill, including manufacturing technicians, suitable for people who are used to working with tools.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council Spokesperson – Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning, said: “It was our pleasure to help Todd Fish Tech make this move to larger premises.

“We’re delighted that they are already seeing significant benefits as they aim to take their business to the next level.”