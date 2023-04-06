Scots whisky firm purchase seven hectares of land to create storage facility

InvestFife has announced that Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased 7.7 hectares of land at Compton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, as part of the company’s multi-million-pound investment plans for Fife.

This sale is one of the largest industrial land deals in Fife in recent years and will aid the regeneration of Glenrothes, boosting the local economy and creating jobs in the area.

InvestFife confirmed the purchase of the land for the whisky operator.

Sourcing the perfect site for developing a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility was crucial in Scotch Whisky Investment’s (SWI) ‘s investment planning.

Following Fife Council’s Economic Development team, SWI quickly identified Crompton Road East in Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, as the ideal location.

Scottish Development International has also worked closely with the company and InvestFife, showcasing the ‘Team Scotland’ approach to support investment.

Following a successful public consultation in August 2022, Fife Council’s planning department approved the project’s first development phase in October 2022.

SWI seeks to showcase the history of and educate people about single-malt Scotch whisky and promote investment in the commodity.

Now that the sale of Crompton Road has concluded, the company can start to transform its vision into reality.

Commenting on the Compton Road land deal, Pamela Stevenson of Fife Council, said: “Our Property, Development, and Investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company’s significant investment in Fife.

“As a result of our team’s interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude.”

“Our specialist teams within InvestFife provide comprehensive advice and support to all businesses wanting to move to Fife.”

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council Spokesperson – Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning, said: “On behalf of Fife Council as a whole, I take this opportunity to welcome Scotch Whisky Investments to Fife.

“I look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments’ vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes.”