Lewis Capaldi fans left in shock as Niall Horan crashes Scot’s concert

LEWIS Capaldi fans were left in shock after the Scot’s concert was gatecrashed by fellow crooner and pal Niall Horan.

Capaldi was onstage in Atlanta, Georgia during the US stretch of his global Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour when the Irishman made a shock cameo.

Capaldi, 26, shared touching footage of the moment Horan, 29, runs onstage to social media yesterday in a video captioned: “It’s time to BeReal.”

The footage shows Capaldi on stage in an all-white ensemble as a writhing crowd bathed in the red of the overhead lights scream in unison when Horan bursts onto the stage.

Capaldi then runs towards the former One Direction man, clad in jeans and a green jacket, with a look of ecstasy on his face before the pair embrace in a tight hug.

Horan casts a wave at the crowd, who can be seen applauding and waving back as the camera pans over them.

Pictured: Lewis and Niall hugging. (C) TikTok

Lyrics from Capaldi’s new tune ‘Wish You The Best’ – set to appear on his upcoming album – play over the footage as the on-screen caption jokes: “Niall Horan stealing the spotlight at your show”.

The camera then pans back to the two as Capaldi takes a snap of Horan for his BeReal – the social media app which sees users take a photo at a random point in the day to show what they’re up to.

Horan stands still for the camera with his thumbs up for a few moments as Capaldi himself grins wide-eyed at his front camera.

After the photo is taken, the pair briefly embrace again as Horan gives a final wave to the crowd, before trotting off the stage with a smile on his face.

Lewis takes a BeReal. (C) TikTok

Capaldi’s heartwarming video has since received over 132,000 likes and more than 850 comments from fans who were left touched by the duo’s friendship.

One person wrote: “It brings tears to my eyes to see your face light up when you see your friend. You deserve that happiness.”

Another said: “Niall is literally a whole support system.”

A third commented: “This man is setting an example for how people should behave, probably the most humble superstar around.”

Another added: “Favourite duo. They need to go on tour together, like they were supposed to.”

A fifth replied: “Imagine being able to call Niall Horan your best friend.”

Capaldi’s tour comes alongside the release of his new Netflix documentary, How I’m Feeling Now – set to release on Wednesday – which details the star’s struggles with mental health.

This is also in conjunction with the upcoming release of his second studio album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is slated to hit streaming platforms on 19 May.

Capaldi will be hoping to recreate the success of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which became the best selling album of 2019 and 2020 in the UK.