As part of its commitment to delivering lasting impact, leading contractor GRAHAM is proud to showcase the high-quality manufactured joinery at the flagship Buchanan Wharf build-to-rent (BTR) development, which Royal Strathclyde Blindcraft Industries (RSBi) created.

Part of the Glasgow City Council-owned City Building group, RSBi has manufactured bespoke kitchens, bathroom furniture and wardrobes for the waterside BTR development at its 120,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the east end.

Gary Holmes and Ben Kerr (Image supplied with release by Big Partnership)

As one of the largest supported employment facilities in Europe, more than half of its 250 strong workforce have a disability, including people with sight and hearing loss, wheelchair users, military veterans with PTSD and individuals with additional learning needs.

RSBi has created specially adapted equipment and environments to ensure that its workforce can thrive independently and enjoy successful careers in the manufacturing industry.

The £1 million contract from GRAHAM is testament to RSBi’s high-quality service, as well as the contractor’s pledge to support important community groups and local workforces.

Constructed on behalf of developer Drum Property Group, the Buchanan Wharf Building 5 development features 324 new apartments, which are due to complete in September 2022. The executive range of one, two and three bedroom apartments will be accompanied by communal private dining space, a gym, a resident’s lounge and a games room, offering the very best of modern-day, flexible living.

Gary Holmes, Regional Managing Director for GRAHAM’s Building North region, said: “RSBi is an inspiring business which is consistently going over and above to create an inclusive and collaborative workforce.

“We were very impressed at the state-of-the art factory that has been adapted to ensure that all staff have the ability to perform with confidence, as well as enjoy a fulfilling career in the manufacturing industry. Its ethos of creating an inclusive workplace mirrors GRAHAM’s purpose of consistently delivering lasting impact.

“With a strong pipeline of BTR and other commercial opportunities across the central belt, we hope to collaborate with RSBi again in the future after it has proven to be a stellar choice in delivering high-quality products that will help to create one of the city’s most desirable residential locations.”

Ben Kerr, Factory Manager at RSBi, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work our ambitious team consistently delivers, combining the most innovative technology with traditional trade skills to create high-quality products.

“RSBi provides employment for many people who might otherwise struggle to get work, and ensures they have an opportunity to contribute their skills to society, but we are so much more.

“It has been a privilege for us to use our skills to help deliver the iconic Buchanan Wharf scheme and we hope to continue our relationship with GRAHAM on other impactful projects across Scotland and beyond.”