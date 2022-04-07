THE SCOTTISH construction group Akela Ground Engineering (GE), part of the Akela Group, has secured a further contract in the north of England.

The group is headquartered in Glasgow and has been providing civil engineering, construction, piling and training solutions to clients in Scotland since 2003.

The new contract, awarded by Graham, will see the delivery of piling solutions for two buildings within a new 110-acre retirement village in West Yorkshire.

Graham will lead the construction of the luxury retirement village for Audley Group at Scarcroft Park, north Leeds.

The village will provide 128 apartments in 15 residential blocks that covers 110-acres.

Akela opened a new north of England hub at Moorfield Business Park in Leeds as part of its UK expansion plans.

The group operates across Scotland and is one of the country’s largest multi-disciplinary construction services and civil engineering companies with over 300 employees, including over 40 apprentices.

Akela Ground Engineering announced last year that it had secured and completed its first contract in Yorkshire.

The company is currently tendering for a variety of new housing and commercial build contracts throughout the region.

Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “This latest contract win offers a great opportunity to work with Graham and to further demonstrate our piling expertise.

“It also is representative of the demand we are seeing for our ground and civil engineering services which has seen us win contracts with major housebuilders recently, with more than 2,100 units underway.

“We are also experiencing a demand for services in other sectors including retail, energy and specifically electric vehicle charging stations, having recently completed projects in Oxford and Scotland.

“Our Leeds hub is going from strength to strength, and we are excited by the contract prospects in this thriving region of the UK.”

Jonathan Hall, managing director for the Building South region at Graham, said: “The new retirement village will deliver high quality housing for older people in the Yorkshire area.

“We are looking forward to working with Akela and the Audley Group to deliver this impressive project.”

The work for the new contract begins on site in May.