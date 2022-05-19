Heriot-Watt University appoints new business development chief

Heriot-Watt University has today announced the appointment of Scott Bradley as head of business development and innovation partnerships.

This new role will drive business engagement and industry partnerships of large-scale research and development projects.

Scott previously worked as head of oil and gas, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation policy at the Scottish Government.

He brings experience to the new job with collaborations, projects, policies and funding from roles in government, oil and gas, and academia.

Scott brings a high level of expertise with more than 20 years of strategic leadership and management experience.

In his new role, he will be responsible for establishing and coordinating sustainable partnerships with industry that enhance the development of large-scale R&D projects spanning topics such as: energy transition and decarbonisation, robotics and automation, earth and marine sciences, health technologies and infrastructure.

Dr Gillian Murray, deputy principal enterprise and business, comments on the appointment: “Sustainability and economic development are at the foundation of global recovery and future prosperity. Together with governments, public and private organisations, we are focusing our research strengths across knowledge-driven economic sectors.

“This role is key to identifying new research projects that will open up new horizons and opportunities that explore solutions to complex problems and contribute towards sustainable economic growth.

“He is well known for delivering collaborative partnerships that enhances services, improves outcomes and grows revenues. His experience will complement and strengthen our aspirations to expand our R&D capabilities across our Global Research Institutes.”

Commenting on his appointment, Scott Bradley, head of business development and partnerships, said: “Heriot-Watt has an established history of advancing R&D in emerging areas of technology, building global collaborative partnerships, commercialising technology, and developing new trade and investment opportunities – that’s why I’m excited to be part of the team and build upon this successful track record.

“From experience in previous roles, I know that working in isolation isn’t an option for solving some of the world’s most challenging and complex problems. Instead, the power of collaboration between government, industry and academia accelerates growth, attracts investment and acts as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, creating the products and solutions of the future.”