City of Discovery crowned the best Scottish destination for graduates

DUNDEE has been named as the top destination in Scotland for graduates, a new survey has revealed.

Despite the city’s notorious drug death problems – it takes top spot over the capital city, Edinburgh and Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow.

The city was also ranked fourth best city in the UK for graduates in the nationwide survey, conducted by price comparison website comparethemarket.com.

Nine different criteria were considered by graduates for the poll when determining where to move after university, including the price of rent, job opportunities, and the cost of transportation and socialising.

An aerial view of Dundee university campus

Richard Pool, employer engagement manager at the University’s Careers Service, said: “Dundee is synonymous with providing an exceptional student experience, but surveys like this prove that there is little reason for students to move elsewhere after graduation.

“Dundee is incredibly vibrant and diverse, enjoying all of the advantages of big city life in a more affordable and compact environment. It is exciting to think that the education our students receive, and the support we at the careers service provide, is ultimately contributing to the city’s future workforce.”

This survey is the latest to highlight the benefits of studying and living in Dundee.

Earlier this year, another study revealed Dundee to be the most affordable place for students to live, with average weekly spending at just over £150.

The survey, conducted by international education provider Oxford Royale, concluded that Dundee was the least expensive city for students to live and study, based on costs including student accommodation, a fast-food meal, and taxi fares.