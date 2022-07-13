Scots port signs agreement for multi-billion pound offshore wind project

A SCOTS port based in the capital has signed a reservation agreement for a multi-billion pound offshore wind project.

Scotland’s largest offshore wind renewables hub, at the Port of Leith, has signed a reservation and collaboration agreement with bp and EnBW, as the marshalling port for the 2.9GW Morven offshore wind project.

Forth Ports’ £50m investment will see the facility in operation by the end of 2023.

The facility will aim to provide a bespoke offshore wind berth and a significant land bank for laydown and marshalling of offshore wind farm components.

A reservation and collaboration agreement has been signed with bp and EnBW. (C) Peter Devlin (Image supplied with release by Spreng Thomson)

With the capacity for local content manufacturing, as well as a base for SMEs in the offshore wind supply chain, the nation’s largest renewables hub will create employment of up to 1,000 high quality, long term direct jobs and around 2,000 indirect jobs.

Morven is a major offshore wind project located 60km off the east coast of Scotland, awarded to bp and EnBW during the ScotWind leasing round with results announced earlier this year.

Once completed, the project is expected to have a generating capacity of 2.9 gigawatts (GW), sufficient to power more than 3 million homes.

The Port of Leith is a key part of the Forth Green Freeport bid, submitted to the UK and Scottish governments for assessment on 20th June 2022.

It seeks to re-industrialise Scotland, create large scale economic development, boost local supply chain growth, skills development and create a world-class manufacturing cluster.

The bid has the potential to generate 50,000 new green jobs and act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing, unlocking £6bn of private and public investment for Scotland.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Carole Cran, Chief Financial Officer at Forth Ports, said: “This is significant news for our business and for Scotland, as we welcome bp and EnBW’s Morven project to Leith, the first of many for our new facility.

“We will be the largest offshore renewables hub in Scotland, bringing manufacturing opportunities and highly skilled, local, green jobs.

“This facility, and the Port of Dundee, will provide an integrated service offering to the offshore wind market, which will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s net zero targets over the next two decades.

“Our vision is to create a renewables centre of excellence for R&D, manufacturing and assembly that matches anything in northern Europe, with genuine export potential.”

Richard Haydock, Project Director, Offshore Wind, bp, said: “bp and EnBW are delighted to have secured Port of Leith for our Morven project.

“This is the next step for us to be able to deliver 2.9GW of clean energy.

“The project’s investment will support the Port of Leith with its transformation into a renewables hub and help position Forth Ports for future Scottish offshore wind projects.”

Céline Combé, EnBW Project Director, said: “Our journey with the Port of Leith started at a very early stage of our Morven project back in 2021.

“EnBW and bp are excited about taking the collaboration with Forth Ports to the next level with this agreement.

“It marks another important milestone in the development of our Morven project.

“We are looking forward to continuing working with the team at Forth Ports, and we are proud to keep contributing to the build out of renewable infrastructure in and for Scotland.”