A HILARIOUS video shows Manchester United legend Patrice Evra’s stunned reaction after trying iconic Scots drink Irn-Bru for the first time.

The Frenchman was offered the choice between popular French soft drink Orangina and Scotland’s other national drink during an appearance on LadBible’s Snack Wars on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was certain that no matter what, he would opt for the drink made in his beloved France – but was left pleasantly surprised after cracking a can of ‘Bru open.

The former Manchester United star was left stunned by his enjoyment of Irn-Bru. Credit: Snackwars

Video shows Evra holding the two drinks speaking to a camera as he compares the production styles, saying: “Look, look at the difference, the French style and the English style.”

A producer can then be heard quickly interjecting from off-camera to let Evra know of his gaffe, advising that Irn-Bru comes from north of the border.

The five-time Premier League winner then mocks the can, preferring Orangina’s glass bottle, saying: “It [Irn-Bru] looks like a beer, this [Orangina] looks romantic, this looks sexy.”

The left-back then hilariously kisses the French beverage before turning his attention to Irn-Bru.

He says: “So even if the taste is no good I may be going to pick the Orangina.”

However, Evra then appears stunned when he cracks the tab on Barr’s most famous product and takes a sip.

Sniffing the fizz before putting it to his lips, the former AS Monaco man says: “Yes, those crazy drink, I already…”

Patrice Evra was stunned (pictured) after his first sip of Scotland’s other national drink. Credit: Snackwars

Evra then tastes his first sip and looks bewildered into the camera saying: “Oh hello, excuse me, pardon me wait a minute, wait a minute.”

He then sits back in the chair following another cheeky tipple of Cumbernauld’s biggest export and states: “Okay my Scottish people, you’ve got me on this one.”

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comments to pay homage to the fun-loving left back and praise him for being open minded with the snacks.

One said: “Great guy and a fair judge, he had his favourites but he actually tasted each snack and gave them a fair chance.”

Another added: “Absolutely love the fact he’s like ‘what even is this’ looking at the Irn-Bru can then he tastes it and is like ‘wow, ok that’s nice.’”

A third replied: “Absolute legend, had me laughing from start to finish.”

Another commented: “I love his banter, he needs his own show.”

Patrice Evra arrived at Manchester United in the January transfer window of 2006 alongside Serbian stalwart Nemanja Vidic.

The Frenchman went on to make 379 appearances for Manchester United, where he cemented himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe.

After leaving the Premier League giants in 2014, Evra went on to play for Juventus, Marseille and West Ham United, before finally announcing his retirement in 2019.