SCOTS football fans have been left stunned after a London fashion influencer was spotted sporting a Livingston scarf.

Gustavo Piers Milton has gained a following online for sharing snaps of his fashionable outfits to social media – but seems to have found his latest inspiration in the West Lothian team.

Gustavo was snapped out and about in the capital city wearing the yellow and black colours of Livingston on his neck.

Gustavo Piers Milton showed his Instagram followers his ‘fit’ including the scarf of Livingston FC. Credit: Instagram

The sudden surprise appearance of the Scottish Premiership team amongst Gustavo’s collection of clothing has left Scots football fans lapping it up.

Images show the scarf of the Lions wrapped around the neck of the model who carries a blue box in one hand whilst resting the other on the rusty fencepost.

The block black scarf is accompanied with gold fringed tassels and a golden yellow trim along the top and bottom border.

A club emblem for the West Lothian side sits to the left-hand side of the scarf alongside block capitals in gold which say, “Livingston Football Club”.

Gustavo currently boasts over 85,000 Instagram followers which is enough to fill Livi’s Tony Macaroni Arena nine times over.

The influencer is no stranger to wearing football gear as part of his ensembles though, having previously posted images of himself in the centenary Barcelona shirt a few weeks ago.

The model shared the images earlier this week with the caption: “Lately.”

His post received over 7,000 likes with dozens of comments from football supporters quick to applaud Gustavo for his apparent following of the Scottish side.

Livingston were quick to comment on the fashionista’s trendy pic yesterday, with the team’s social media page writing: “Incredible choice of attire in the third photo.”

Another user said: “Come on Livingston (On and On).”

A third added: “The contrast between how cool this man is, and the fact the scarf which (although) looks nice belongs to a team which plays at the ‘Tony Macaroni Arena’ is astounding.”

Another replied: “Livingston, bring him to the Mac.”

Livingston were unable to impress their new supporter last night though, losing 2-1 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The side currently sit bottom of the SPFL Premiership five points adrift of Motherwell with a game in hand.

David Martindale’s men have managed just one point from their last five games leaving them fighting the drop.