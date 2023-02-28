A GLASGOW-based IT business has revealed the latest cyber defence technologies that are helping to revolutionise cyber delivery innovation across Scotland and beyond.

Systal Technology Solutions unveiled the tech at an exclusive event to kick-start Cyber Scotland Week at its Glasgow HQ’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) facility.

Systal showcased its extended cyber delivery service to a group of industry leaders from across the country.

Systal hosting an exclusive event at their Security Operations Centre, to kick off Scotland’s 2023 Cyber Week. Image supplied with release by Frame.

According to the DCMS Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022, as many as 39% of UK businesses reported experiencing cyber-attacks in the last 12 months.

Acting as a complementary component to its service offering, Systal unveiled its new geospatial cyber tooling suite, which uses groundbreaking AI and ML capabilities to help protect businesses from cyber threats by giving them a real time and 360° view of its critical infrastructure.

Systal’s impressive growth has seen it become Scotland’s largest independent technology services provider with over 900 employees.

Turnover is forecast to exceed £100m in 2023, with the company’s extended cyber delivery service building on more than 15 years of providing mission-critical managed network and security services globally to some of the world’s largest companies.

Neil Nicolson, Systal’s CEO, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the experts across our business, helping Systal to be at the forefront of revolutionising cyber defence technology innovation – not just here in Scotland, but across the globe.

“We have heavily invested in our end-to-end managed network and extended cyber security capabilities to help protect our customers who, like all of us, face increasing and unprecedented higher levels of cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.”

Commenting on the launch, Ivan McKee MSP, the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, said: “The event held by Systal at the Security Operations Centre today in Glasgow is another example of the thriving Scottish cyber security industry.

“There is an increasing demand for cyber security services just now across Scotland and this is a great example of how innovation can be used to safeguard businesses from cyber threats.”

Cyber Scotland Week draws together events across Scotland designed to make businesses, organisations, and individuals more cyber aware and resilient.