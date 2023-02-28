A SCOTS-based firm has scooped the highest accolades in what is widely recognised as the Oscars of the profession.

Ideal Schools, is a family firm which specialises in online and distance-learning bookkeeping and accounting tuition.

Established in 1983 by Dutch entrepreneur Elias van den Akker, was named the Large Training Provider of the Year at the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) Luca Awards.

Ideal Schools group shot 2 – left to right – Scot, Al and Brian.

At a glittering ceremony at the Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster, late last year, Ideal Schools was also named the Friendliest College of the Year and Director Brian McVean was ceremonially installed as a Companion of the ICB.

The Luca Awards – named after Luca Pacioli, the Cistercian monk who is credited with first documenting the process of double-entry bookkeeping – marked another year of success for the Glasgow-based firm which specialises in delivering home study bookkeeping, payroll and taxation courses.

Ideal Schools student Saema Man was also shortlisted in the Student of the Year category and teacher Louise Woodhouse was nominated in the Tutor of the Year section.

Director Brian McVean said: “This was a wonderful and very encouraging set of results for Ideal Schools in what is a very competitive environment.

“They are a great recognition of the excellence towards which we strive every year.

“We are especially pleased to see the numbers of our tutors and student, past and present, who continue to be nominated in this most demanding competition.

“It shows the dedication and sheer professionalism of our cohorts, who have determined to carve out a rewarding career for themselves by self-learning and self-improvement.

“Despite the advances in software, there is still a huge demand for qualified bookkeepers, especially as they advise their clients on how their businesses transition with Making Tax Digital.”

Ideal Schools is now run by Directors Brian McVean and Scot van den Akker, son of Elias – who is known as Al, and who still comes into the office up to four days a week at the age of 79. The firm facilitates accreditation, which is now a requirement for bookkeepers under money-laundering regulations.

It works closely with the ICB – the largest bookkeeping institute in the world – and the Association of Accounting Technicians, the UK’s leading qualification and membership body for accounting staff, with around 125,000 members in more than 90 countries.

Brian McVean added: “There are more opportunities than ever for qualified bookkeepers, and efficiently returning tax information for small limited companies can lead to owning a rewarding bookkeeping business with attractive prospects.

“Ideal Schools remains very optimistic about the years ahead, despite the uncertain times in which we live, and our key focus will always be on our students and making sure they continue to succeed. That will never change.”