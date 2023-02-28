Kindhearted Aldi worker helps OAP across car park in high winds

A TOUCHING video shows the moment a kindhearted Aldi worker helps an elderly shopper safely cross the car park and enter the shop during high winds.

Adam Brown was on a break from his shift at the supermarket’s brance in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland on Tuesday when he spotted the OAP struggling against the whipping winds.

Video captured by Adam’s wife Laura, who was meeting her husband during his break, shows the 40-year-old shop assistant wandering over to the old woman, who is dressed in a long coat and warm hat.

Adam can be seen approaching the woman and asking her if she requires any help, to which she appears to gladly accept.

Adam then links arms with the shopper as they slowly make their way across the car park, engaging in conversation as they go.

The woman’s black shopping trolley is blown wildly around by the harsh winds as she tries to retain a firm grip on it.

Despite the harsh weather, the pair soldier on, with Adam leading the woman to the shop door and remaining deep in conversation throughout the entire walk.

Wife Laura shared the clip to social media yesterday, writing: “Very proud wife, witnessing my husband helping an elderly member of the public whilst on his break to battle the windy walk into Aldi Berwick.”

The heartwarming gesture was captured by Adam’s wife Laura. Credit: Laura Brown

The 35-year-old had been meeting her husband for a coffee while he took his break during his shift but was left unsurprised when he cut it short to aid the shopper.

Speaking today, Laura said: “I had finished my shopping in Aldi and my husband said he was going on his break so we decided to sit in the car with a coffee.

“The local bus company had dropped the elderly lady off at the bus stop and it was quite a windy day.

“The woman had one of those trolley bags on wheels, that started to blow away from her when she was holding onto it and she was being blown about.

“Adam turned to me and said that he was going back to work and as soon as he said it I automatically said to him that he was going to help the woman.

“He just got out of the car, walked over to her and asked if she would like a hand to walk to the shop.

“I’m sure given the fact he was in full Aldi uniform she felt at ease as she readily accepted his offer.

“He’s always been happy to help anyone whether he’s asked or not.”

Aldi first opened in 1961 in Germany before opening their first shop in the United Kingdom in 1990, and now boasts almost 900 stores nationwide.