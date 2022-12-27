SOCIAL media users have reacted in hilarity to one mum’s creepy “Satan-worshipping” Elf on the Shelf doll.

Beata Le Marquand shared images of her unusual looking elf to social media on Wednesday to compare her iteration of the festive tradition to other parents’.

Some made comparisons to former prime minister Boris Johnson. (C) Beata Le Marquand

Beata from Solihull, West Midlands, explained that the elf was purchased at a garden centre last year as a gift for her four-year-old daughter and that, despite its unfortunate appearance, her daughter loves it.

However, the elf has since attracted a host of hilarious comments from users branding the festive helper as “terrifying”.

Images show the elf close-up, adorned in a red jumper with puffy sleeves and bells. He wears a thin lipless smile which almost curves to reach his dark eyes.

Whilst his face is blushed with red, his eyes have crow’s feet and his dishevelled blonde hair is sticking up in different directions, which has drawn comparisons to Boris Johnson.

Pictured: The elf appears to be putting presents under a tiny Christmas tree. (C) Beata Le Marquand

Further images show the elf kneeling in an unseasy manner by a sparkly thin Christmas tree, appearing to put presents underneath it.

Beata shared the images to social media on Wednesday writing: “Your elves are friendly looking, ours not so much but my four year old loves him anyway.”

The post has since garnered 2,000 likes and more than 750 comments from many terrified users who shared their discomfort at the creepy looking elf.

Jessica Carter said: “That thing is terrifying!”

Selena Saldivar replied: “Oh hell no, this thing is creepy – throw it in a fireplace somewhere.”

Pictured: The elf appears to be stealing a Galaxy advent calendar chocolate. (C) Beata Le Marquand

Kirsten Long joked: “If the purge had an elf, this would be it.”

Jodi Lee quipped: “Is it a Donald Trump elf?”

Anna Phillips added: “I showed my four-year-old and he jumped.”

Tiffeny Williams said: “What in the Satan worshipping, posses-your-soul-in-the-night crap is that?”

Sinéad Harding joked: “Ed Sheeran and Boris Johnson’s love child.”

Jaqualyn Hector teased: “He looks like he needs a break. Santa, let this elf retire.”

Pictured: The elf appears to be colouring in and has drawn an elf on the page. (C) Beata Le Marquand

The recent Elf on the Shelf tradition was first introduced in the 2005 book Elf on the Shelf, which has seen a huge increase in popularity within the last five years.

The book, written by Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda Bell, sold 5,000 copies by the end of 2005. Since its release however, there have been around 19 million copies sold worldwide.

Those who adopt the tradition can often be seen sharing imagery of what naughty pranks their ‘elf’ has gotten up to throughout the nights of December.