A COLLEAGUE of a creepy Scots teacher accused of inappropriately touching several staff members ‘had to be escorted to the toilet’ by another teacher as she was too scared of bumping into him.

Staff from two primary schools in East Ayrshire were allegedly left in tears and panicked at coming face-to-face with Paul Graham after reporting him to their peers.

Mr Graham is currently being investigated by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) over allegations that he inappropriately touched staff at schools across East Ayrshire between 2016 to 2018.

Paul Graham is alleged to have been inappropriately touching colleagues.

It is alleged he behaved in sexually motivated manner towards seven women whom he worked alongside.

The teacher, from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, has been accused of rubbing his legs whilst revealing explicitly sexual details about himself to one colleague in 2017.

Mr Graham also allegedly inappropriately touched others by rubbing their shoulders, putting his hands around their waists and kissing them.

The GTCS heard evidence from another colleague, Dougie Mirfin, who claimed he had to escort a colleague around who wanted to avoid Graham.

He also claims the teacher, from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, let out a “bizarre roar” when he was pulled in for a meeting about his behaviour.

Giving evidence on Friday, Mr Mirfin said: “I wasn’t sure what the next step was [following the allegations] but I knew it would be serious.

“I think when they got together and started piecing things together it was serious, it seemed to be when females were vulnerable.

“This all had an impact on people as they were coming into work the next day and were really panicking about seeing him.

“Some of the staff were in tears and I had to walk a member of staff to the toilet as she was scared about meeting him in the corridor and didn’t know how she would react.

“Their behaviour [the women], the fact they were almost clinging together, I don’t know how they had felt at night time – they were still visibly upset, you could see the stress and anxiety in their body language.”

Mr Mirfin also revealed how Mr Graham immediately asked for counselling when he was hauled into a meeting to discuss the accusations.

He said: “Paul slumped in the chair, there was no reaction or denial, he was so quick to ask for counselling.

“He was almost saying he was guilty and needed help, he appeared at one point to appear that he was trying to make himself upset, we asked if he had a problem crying and he let out the most bizarre roar.

“He walked over to a cabinet and leaned on it then walked to a wall and slumped down onto the floor.”

Mr Mirfin also told how Graham would be deliberately disruptive during training sessions, including one incident where he turned off the projectors.

He said: “We were a close knit team but Paul was finding it difficult as we were training around emotions, he was going out of his way to make it difficult for the two members of staff who were delivering the training rather than speak to us he carried it out through his behaviour.

“I expect him in the training to perhaps try to disengage but not to the point he walked out the room and turned out the equipment.

“I think one of the trainers had been setting up, I think the trainers spoke to him, we relied on each other and we were a close team.”

The GTCS are currently investigating whether Mr Graham is fit to teach following several allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues.

Whilst working at Bellsbank Primary School in 2016, Mr Graham allegedly rubbed another colleague’s neck and shoulders on multiple occasions, as well as touching her hair.

Despite being pulled up by his line manager about touching his colleagues inappropriately he then went on to put his arms around one peer’s body.

Me Graham has also been accused of acting inappropriately towards another four colleagues from the same school by touching them, rubbing their shoulders, putting his hands around their waists and even kissing some.

While working at another school, Dalmellington Primary School, Mr Graham faced further accusations from another colleague who said he exposed sexually explicit details about his private life to her.

He was also said to have placed his hand on top of hers, kissed her on the forehead and placed his arms around her shoulders.

Mr Graham last week admitted all of the allegations apart from kissing a colleague on the cheek and that his actions were sexually motivated.

He now faces being removed from the teaching register following an investigation over the incidents by the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

The hearing continues.