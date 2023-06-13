Family dental group attracts recruitment specialist Lauren Singh

Talent acquisition specialist to spearhead group’s outreach to new dentists

A NEW Head of Recruitment has joined a growing Scottish dental group as part of its mission to maintain dental team appointments, in order to continue its growth, its patient base and drive new industry standards.

Scottish Dental Care has welcomed Lauren Singh to the newly-created role and will harness her 12 years of recruitment experience to front its market-leading attraction and retention strategy.

Lauren has made the move from the UK’s largest laser eye and private lens surgery provider, Optical Express, where she led on the recruitment and retention of new clinicians delivering an innovative and successful recruitment programme for the business.

Her appointment coincides with Scottish Dental Care’s recent continued growth, as it prioritises dental recruitment across its 20 practices in Scotland amidst a well-publicised UK-wide shortage of dental staff.

Lauren said: “The dental industry continues to face a hiring crisis – and the ability to respond quickly to attract and keep top quality clinicians is of key importance to both patient care at Scottish Dental Care as well as being strategically important to business growth’’.

“We aim to appeal to the best talent from university leavers all the way through to experienced clinicians attracted by a company where dentistry and patient care really is at the heart of what we do. We also want to showcase the opportunities in Scotland, bringing the best of talent north of the border where a focus on lifestyle and wellbeing can be realised.

“We’ve tailored a leading industry associate package and combined this with an excellent educational programme to ensure dentists that join us can grow with us as we grow.

“Not only that, our CPD and mentoring opportunities with some of the biggest names in Scottish dentistry, including Dr Philip Friel, Dr Andrew Culbard, Dr John McQueen and Dr Mairi Henderson gives ambitious practitioners the opportunity to truly develop their skills and their careers here.’’

“With recent investment and expansion, it is an exciting time to be starting at Scottish Dental Care. I am eager to now build my network and support the group as it grows and develops.”

Currently offering NHS and private services to more than 200,000 patients, the appointment of Lauren follows a recent £600,000 investment in its Dumfries Dental Clinic & Implant Centre, which has allowed the practice to double its patient capacity.

Lynn Hood, Chief Executive of Scottish Dental Care, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lauren to the team, and her appointment marks a significant time for the firm.

“With a successful track record in developing strategic approaches to long-term management and recruitment solutions, Lauren is more than capable of succeeding in this role.”

Dr Philip Friel, one of the founders and Clinical Director, said “The addition of this high-profile appointment comes at a time where we are prioritising growth but also stability. Lauren’s arrival is a testament to our growing reputation across Scotland and our commitment to providing first-class dental treatment, from the best practitioners around.”

The exclusively Scottish dental group consists of 80 dentists and employs more than 200 team members, serving around 200,000 patients. Its practices provide a broad mix of treatments with most offering NHS services alongside private care.

Its Advanced Dentistry brand is a subdivision of Scottish Dental Care, with two clinics in Glasgow and Castle House Dental Clinic in Inverness, providing state-of-the-art cosmetic dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants and facial aesthetics.

To find out more about Scottish Dental Care, visit: www.scottishdentalcare.co.uk and www.advanceddentistryscotland.com