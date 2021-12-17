Glasgow local makes ‘best ever decision’ after moving to award-winning development

A CITY DWELLER has found his perfect home after a lockdown realisation sent him searching for green space.

38-year-old, Grant McKenna moved from his flat in Glasgow city centre to Estates’ Calderwood Village development in Coatbridge, after the pandemic left him longing for a garden he and his Yorkshire Terrier Charlie could enjoy.

Despite his love for his home city, Grant decided it was time to move to a bigger home in more rural surroundings, while maintaining an easy commute to and from his alternating offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The three bedroom semi-detached Brodie at Calderwood Village offered Grant and Charlie the ideal home in spacious surroundings with plenty of green space with great connectivity to the central belt.

Grant, who works as a business development manager, said: “Dundas Estates is a developer I am familiar with; but I didn’t know a lot about its development Calderwood Village before I spoke to the sales manager Gail. She talked me through the site, and even took me on a drive around the development when I came to visit.

“It was a straightforward process, Gail was very up front and honest with me and so I knew exactly what my position would be and what I could afford at the development.”

With links to the M8, M74, M73 and easy access to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and the Central belt, Calderwood Village is in the ideal location for working professionals. For those without a car, commuting can be easy, with Whifflet train station a five minute walk away, providing direct links to central Glasgow and a bus stop at the entrance to the development.

Buyers are approximately a 20-minute drive from Drumpellier Country Park, which spans 500 acres of parkland, woodland, lochs, with cafes and family facilities, an ideal space for parents and children to relax and unwind.

There are a host of local amenities on its doorstep including a selection of well-performing schools and nurseries, local shops as well as the nearby retail park and town centre which are within walking distance.

Grant added: “I only moved in a little while ago so I haven’t had a chance to get to know all my neighbours, but already it feels like I have arrived in a proper community.

“It doesn’t feel like a standard new build – the layout of the home makes it extremely inviting. I personally love the open plan kitchen diner, it is perfect for hosting large groups and it has to be my favourite part of the house.

“There’s loads of green space too – which is perfect for Charlie. It feels like we’re living in the countryside.”

Interested buyers are being urged to act now as only a few final homes remain at the award-winning housing development.

There are two three-bedroom semi-detached homes left at Calderwood Village, all of which boast en-suite bathrooms and garden space.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its other developments, visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments