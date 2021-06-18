FAMOUS figures and fans from Scotland and England have taken to social media ahead of the clash between the fierce rivals.

Scotland take on England at Wembley Stadium tonight at 8.00pm hoping for a historic victory.

With kick off just hours away celebrities and fans alike have been sharing their views as both sets of fans look to secure important points.

Scottish singer Amy MacDonald from Bishopbriggs has said: “It’s ok folks, I’ve just heard Uri Gellar on the radio saying he’ll be summoning a Scotland win via a spoon that belonged to Robert the Bruce.

“We can relax and enjoy the game now.”

Piers Morgan tweeted about the match tonight, saying: “The harder it rains in London, and the colder it gets, the better Scotland’s chances tonight. It’s like a heatwave for them.”

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand posted to Twitter joking about his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson as he wrote En route to Manchester… rivalry has begun! Fergie is looking well.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared to be pleased with the weather ahead of the game today.

With rain foretasted the First Minister remarked that: “the weather in London is Scottish today.”

Veteran UFC referee Marc Goddard shared a passionate tweet where he brandishes a Scottish tattoo on his bicep in response to a fan asking if he was a “brum lad”.

Marc previously joked with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani who teased: ” But Marc, it’s coming home.”

Marc responded: “LMAO… you’re going home mate!” with a Scottish flag.

English comedian Tim Vine was unable to make the most of his day as he wrote: ” I believe in making the most of every day. But I’m just not interested in today until 9pm tonight.”

Steve Clarke’s men will be hoping for a better performance after losing to the Czech Republic 2-0 earlier this week.

Scotland will be hoping for all three points to give them some hope in progressing into the next round as they currently sit bottom of Group D.