A CARE home is celebrating Father’s Day by decorating personalised ties with its residents inspired by photographs of their loved ones.

Residents at Belhaven House in Troon, South Ayrshire, have spent the last week making paper ties inspired by photographs of their own father figures and role models.

Staff at the Mansfield Care home have helped source the photographs by spending time with residents to talk about special memories and the important men in each of their lives.

Come Sunday residents are set to enjoy afternoon tea organised by the care staff with family members visiting throughout the evening to mark the occasion.

Fiona Hunter, Manger at Belhaven House said: “It’s really important for the residents to spend time to reflect and commemorate those who impacted our lives in so many ways.

“We felt making ties would be both creative and symbolic; revisiting fond memories by talking about them while working with the photographs.

“Many of the residents are father’s themselves so it was great to hear about special days spent with their own children”

“There is something really special about holding a photograph; it stimulates memories but conversation too which we value highly here.”

Mansfield Care specialise in small, friendly residential care homes in Edinburgh, Borders and west of Scotland; each designed to an exceptional standard with state-of-the-art facilities.

The Mansfield Care ethos is inspired by the kind of care we would wish for ourselves in later life – supportive, friendly, bright, positive, empathetic, respectful and homely.