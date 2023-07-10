A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a woman took a photo with international comedian Jack Whitehall – only to realise the next day she was sorely mistaken.

Charlotte Hayes thought that she had met the Bad Education star on a night out and begged her friend to take a picture for her to commemorate the occasion.

The content creator from Canterbury, Kent was delighted when her pal eventually took the snap, so much so that she tagged Whitehall on Instagram before going to sleep.

However, the 23-year-old was left aghast the next morning when she woke up and checked her Instagram to realise that the man she had shared a photo with was not who she thought he was.

Charlotte shared a video explaining her ordeal, which begins with her saying: “I met Jack Whitehall in a club one night and had a really bad experience.

“So, I was partying in London at a club with one of my friends and there was this really tall guy just like in and out of VIP, hanging out with the DJ, going backstage.

“I saw him walking round but I didn’t get a good look and I was absolutely bumbaclarted, Paul Blarted, mall cop rasclarted, like I was gone drunk, wasted GTA style.”

It was at this stage despite having indulged in several drinks that Charlotte felt sure she was in the presence of the Travels With My Father star.

She goes on to explain how she watched him dance and became incredibly confident it was him before she finally decided to approach the actor.

Charlotte continues: “Anyways, at some point he’s dancing and I get a closer look at him and I’m like holy f***ing s**t, that’s Jack Whitehall, that’s f***ing Jack Whitehall.

“My friend is like ‘Who the hell is Jack Whitehall’, and I’m like Jack Whitehall – one of the most famous comedians in the UK, are you crazy?

“So I’ve gone up to him and I’m like Jack Whitehall and he’s like ‘Yeah?’ and I’m like holy s**t, I need to get a picture with you, can I get a picture with you?

“So, I give my phone to my friend and I’m like ‘Please take a picture of us, please I’m begging you.’

“So I get a picture with this dude and I’m harassing him all night, I’m like ‘I love you so much, you’re so f***ing funny’ and I post it on Instagram and I tag Jack on Instagram and I go to bed.

“I woke up in the morning and checked my Instagram.”

The video then shows the picture of Charlotte with ‘Jack’ – who in fact turns out to be a completely random clubber standing alongside a very excited looking Charlotte.

She continues: “Whose white boy is that? Who is that man?

“Look how f***ing happy I am, look how gassed I am – that’s sincere joy and excitement and it all slipped away from me the second that I looked at this picture with sober eyes.

“That is horrifying, he looks terrified, he looks f***ing terrified – don’t drink and drive kids.”

Shared to social media on Wednesday, the video received over 19,000 likes and more than 350 comments from users left in stitches by Charlotte’s hilarious gaffe.

One user joked: “That’s Zack Whittle.”

Another commented: “I love the fact he went with it though.”

A third said: “Why did he say ‘Yeah’ then if he knew he wasn’t Jack Whitehall?”

Another wrote: “I was so worried that you were going to say he was mean I was so relieved when it wasn’t actually Jack.”

A fifth wrote: “The beer goggles were beer goggling.”

Another replied: “In your defence he was in VIP.”

Speaking today Charlotte said: “I thought it was him because I was absolutely plastered and saw a lanky white man in and out of VIP and when I realised it wasn’t I was in fits of laughter and shame.

“I then had to explain to everybody why I’d tagged some random dude as Jack Whitehall.”

The real Jack Whitehall’s tour called ‘Settle Down’ is running now until October across the UK.

Meanwhile, the identity of the man in the photo is yet to be discovered.