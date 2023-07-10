Sash Window Repair Costs: What You Can Expect to Pay

Looking for valuable insights into the factors that affect sash window repair costs? We can give you a clear understanding of what you can expect to pay for various sash window repair services. Whether you’re a homeowner or a property investor, this guide will equip you with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and budget effectively for your sash window repairs.

Photo by Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash

What Are Sash Windows?

Sash windows are a popular type of window design that dates back to the 17th century. They consist of two vertically sliding panels known as sashes, which can be opened individually to allow for ventilation. Sash windows are often associated with traditional and period properties, adding a touch of elegance and charm to any building.

Why Are Sash Windows Popular?

Sash windows aren’t the cheapest option and do require some TLC from time to time. So what is it that makes them a sash window the go to choice of many home owners?

Historical Appeal: Sash windows have a timeless beauty that enhances the aesthetic appeal of historical and period properties.

Versatility: The ability to open the top and bottom sashes independently allows for flexible ventilation control, making them suitable for various weather conditions.

Energy Efficiency: Modern sash window designs incorporate advanced insulation features, improving energy efficiency and reducing heating costs. With proper care and maintenance, sash windows can have a long lifespan, making them a durable and cost-effective choice.

Types of Sash Window Repair Services

Over time, sash windows may require repairs due to factors such as wear and tear, weather damage, or lack of maintenance. Some of the common repair services associated with sash windows are listed below, and obviously vary in cost depending on the time they take to complete and the materials involved.

1. Sash Cord Replacement

Sash cords are the ropes or chains that support the movement of the sashes within the window frame. After years of day to day use cords may fray affecting the smooth operation of the window. Sash cord replacement involves removing the old cords and installing new ones, ensuring proper functionality.

Estimated Cost: (£250-230)

2. Sash Window Draft Proofing

Drafts are a common issue with older sash windows, leading to energy inefficiency. Sealing any gaps or cracks around the window frames will prevent cold air from entering and warm air from escaping. This process improves insulation, reduces energy costs, and enhances overall comfort.

Estimated Cost: (£360)

3. Sash Window Frame Repairs

The wooden frames of sash windows can deteriorate over time. Repairing the window frames may involve patching up or replacing damaged sections, ensuring the structural integrity of the window is maintained.

Estimated Cost: (£200-500)

4. Sash Window Glass Replacement

Broken or damaged glass panes are another issue that may require repair. Taking into account factors such as size, thickness, and insulation properties, double glazed units can be added to bring years more life to your sash window.

Estimated Cost: (£60 per glass pane)

Factors Affecting Sash Window Repair Costs

Several factors influence the cost of repairing sash windows:

1. Window Size and Complexity

The size of the window plays a significant role in determining the repair costs, more glass equals higher costs. Larger windows or even smaller bespoke windows that feature intricate designs may require more labour and materials.

2. Repair Scope

The extent of the repairs needed will directly impact the overall cost. Minor repairs, such as replacing a sash cord or fixing a small crack, are generally less expensive than comprehensive restoration projects that involve multiple repair services.

3. Window Accessibility

The accessibility of the windows also affects the repair costs. Windows located on higher floors or in hard-to-reach areas may require additional equipment or scaffolding, which can increase the overall expenses.

4. Materials Used

The choice of materials for the repair work can influence the costs. Opting for high-quality, durable materials may result in a higher upfront investment but can provide long-term benefits in terms of performance.

Prices are likely to vary per property depending on the scale of the work, but a top tip is to get a few quotes so you know roughly what the going rate is for the work you want completed.