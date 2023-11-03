Tennis Scotland to host new national doubles championships

TENNIS Scotland is hosting a prestigious new doubles competition, pitting professionals against junior, university, and club-level talent.

The TS Open Tour National Doubles Championships will take place at Glasgow Club Scotstoun from 9-12 November.

The competition will feature British number one women’s doubles player and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Maia Lumsden in partnership with fellow Scottish WTA player Ali Collins.

The Championships begin with a one-day qualifying event on Thursday November 9, before three days of knockout action, including the finals on Sunday November 12.

Maia Lumsden competed at Wimbledon’s quarter-final earlier this year alongside her partner Naiktha Bains

Spectators are welcome to attend the three days of main-draw action with free entry.

With a total prize pot of £10,000, the competition – which features men’s and women’s categories – is set to become the biggest domestic doubles-only event in Britain.

Nearly 200 players will face off across four days, including Marcus Willis, who famously faced Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2016.

Scots set to compete on home soil also includes ATP Challenger Tour regular Scott Duncan and ITF World Tennis Tour regulars Hamish Stewart, Euan Lumsden and Ewan Moore.

Charlie Robertson and Henry Jefferson from the GB National Tennis Academy based at the University of Stirling are also set to take part.

With a host of juniors, club players and students signing up, the age range of competitors spans 13 to 55, further proving that tennis is a sport for life.

Mike Cohen, Head of Competitions & Events at Tennis Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be adding a significant new doubles-only event to the calendar.

“The TS Open Tour is a tough and competitive environment, and this will provide a great opportunity for its regulars to take on some of the best doubles players around.

“There will be some brilliant tennis on show and we’re looking forward to welcoming players and spectators alike.”

The event will also host a?Tie-Break Ten-style friendly invitational?for Scottish junior players, who will also get the chance to spend time with the professionals.

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland, said: “This new competition is a welcome and exciting addition to Scotland’s thriving national tennis tour.

“Thanks to new sponsorship, the TS Open Tour has been able to offer enhanced prize money to help young players as they build their professional careers.

“The National Doubles Championships promise to showcase the incredible talent coming from Scotland at all levels of the sport and I’m sure it will be a terrific event.”