JUDY Murray has slammed the Scottish Government over a lack of tennis facilities – just hours after son Sir Andy racked up his latest milestone in the sport.

Sir Andy had just won his first-round match at Flushing Meadows in the US Open earlier this week, marking his 200th win at a career Grand Slam event.

Mum Judy addressed her son’s achievement but used it to make a thinly-veiled dig at the perceived lack of courts in Scotland.

Judy Murray has fumed at the lack of facilities for youth tennis in Scotland. Credit: Judy Murray

The 63-year-old, who is also mum to Grand Slam winner Jamie, felt that there hasn’t been enough development on a variety of courts to develop future stars in the country.

Judy, herself a tennis coach, took to social media yesterday, sharing news from the Tennis Channel that Sir Andy had reached the milestone, alongside her own thoughts.

She wrote: “Quite an achievement given we have no red clay courts like Roland Garros, no grass courts like Wimbledon.

“And no outdoor hard courts like US Open or Australian Open in Scotland. @scotgov @sportscotland.”

The Murray matriarch tagged both organisations to drive the point home as she reflected on her own son’s journey.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was sent to train in Spain as a promising teen, which Judy addressed with a fan who queried the set up in the UK.

The fan asked: “Did you not have him play in Spain as a child to nurture his talent outside the LTA? Speaks volumes about the set-up in the UK if true?”

Judy quickly replied: “Yes, he trained in Barcelona from 15 because we didn’t have the infrastructure in Scotland.

“No quality training environment in terms of track record or world class coaches or surfaces.

“Not enough like-minded sparring partners – not much has changed in 22 years.”

Murray’s post racked up over 5,200 likes and more than 90 comments from fans who echoed her frustrations.

One user said: “Unbelievable achievement. But what is even more unbelievable is the incompetence of Sport Scotland. You produced the greatest Scottish athlete ever and they still haven’t capitalized on it.”

Another added: “Judy hits the nail on the head. Not only is there a lack of tennis facilities but only the posh kids get selected to develop.

“Hence why British tennis is in the pits. Small group to select talent from and got no fighting grit.”

A third replied: “We struggle to have grass football pitches, far less grass tennis courts in Scotland. With rain and low temps most of the year, don’t fancy our chances. Are hard courts safe in pissing rain?”

Another joked: “If we could play in the back green, with yer ma’s washin’ as the net, we Scots would produce a whole series of world beaters.”

Murray will hope to continue his progress at the US Open later today as he faces the 19th seed Bulgarian Gregor Dimitrov at Arthur Ashe Stadium.