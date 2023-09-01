A FOOTBALL fan has tricked the footballing world after editing a picture of Jurgen Klopp silencing Newcastle United assistant manager, Jason Tindall.

Lew Reed edited a snap of Liverpool manager Klopp from a photo taken of him in the technical area in Sunday’s fixture against The Magpies.

The game itself was steeped in controversy when Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk was sent off just moments after Newcastle went 1-0 up.

On the sidelines, Tindall – who has gained a reputation for his outspoken and passionate displays on the bench – signalled for the Liverpool manager to shush after complaining about the red card decision.

Despite being a man down for the majority of the game, Liverpool produced a dramatic comeback to win 1-2 thanks to a brace from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

However, many people were focused on Tindall’s antagonistic gesture towards the German manager, allowing graphic designer Lew to seize his chance to create the perfect edit.

In the original photo taken of Klopp, he is facing the opposing bench whilst standing with his hands resting on his side as he smugly smiles towards his opposite numbers Tindall and Eddie Howe.

In the edited version Lew, from Manchester, altered the image so that Klopp holds his hand towards his lips, also signalling a shush gesture over his gleeful face.

The 21-year-old even managed to roll up Klopp’s shirt sleeves and add a watch onto his wrist, as well as watermarking his name “Lewvisuals” on a member of Liverpool’s coaching staff behind Klopp.

Manchester United fan Lew posted the edited picture to social media on Sunday with the caption: “Klopp” alongside two crying emojis.

The post has since received over 5,000 likes and was shared across social media, being reposted by former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher and even appearing in the pages of major UK newspapers.

Lew later added to the post saying: “The whole of Twitter has no idea…” with a picture of his edit and another zoomed into his watermark.

Thousands of users were quick to flock to the comment section in disbelief that Lew had seemingly tricked the sporting world with a simple two-minute edit.

One user wrote: “Real ones remember the first time Mr Lewvisuals baited the whole of Twitter.”

Another replied with a GIF of Klopp shrugging with the caption: “Fair play.”

A third commented: “Fairs, I actually believed it.”

Another user said: “That is insane, got fully baited.”

Speaking today Lew said: “I’ve honestly found it hilarious as it got way more out of hand than expected.

“The original idea was just to make a few people laugh with Klopp giving it back to the Newcastle bench and next thing I knew it was in The Telegraph.

“Going off just a few accounts on here the number for the picture being seen is upwards of 30 to 40 million and that’s not taking any other platforms into account.

“I initially posted to trick a few of my followers as I knew they’d find it funny after the events earlier in the game.

“It took no more than two minutes to make, kind of crazy the smallest edit I’ve ever published is my most seen ever.

“I left my job in July so I could pursue freelance design and so far, it’s gone great, I must admit this whole Klopp thing has 100% helped a lot with clients over the last couple of days though!”