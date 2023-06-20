A MUSICIAN has shared his unique experience following his move into an abandoned school in London that has been left frozen in time with most of its classrooms still intact.

Max Armfield moved into the remains of a primary school in Brixton, South London after struggling to get anywhere in the London property market.

The 24-year-old is one of around 20 people holed up in the sprawling building, and has converted one of its rooms into a space to live and create new music.

The school was permanently closed in September 2022 after moving to a new £9.25m site nearby.

In a video detailing his new home, Max can be seen playing basketball in the school’s playground as he says: “I just moved into an abandoned school in South London because rent prices are so high.

“It’s definitely pretty strange sometimes because all the toilets and sinks are knee height because this used to be a primary school.

“I think there’s around 20 people living here too who are a similar age to me and everyone seems to be doing pretty creative stuff.

“I mean it’s the only place in London that I was able to set up a studio and the guy in the room next to me has ripped up all his floorboards to create a photography space

“I don’t really know what to expect from living here but come follow the journey.”

In a follow up video uploaded yesterday titled ‘How I started (legally) squatting in a school’, Max explains his move further saying: “This is how I started squatting in an abandoned school.

“Okay, so this is called a guardianship scheme where disused buildings are rented out at a rate that is slightly below the average for the area to stop people illegally moving into the buildings.

“Parts of it are amazing but everything is communal so the showers, kitchen, toilets and everything just seem to break all the time.

“The main reason that I wanted to move here though is because it allows me to make music that I can’t really do if I’m sharing a house with other people.

“You guys don’t need to worry – the children have been moved to a new school that has just been built.”

Both videos showcase the abandoned school, with its interior incredibly remaining almost untouched, appearing the same as it would for the hundreds of pupils it once played host to.

Corridors are plastered with children’s artwork and notices whilst the playground still has outlines used for children’s games on the tarmac.

Max’s room contains a large sofa, television, chairs, two guitars and a table with a computer and speakers which he uses to create music.

Max has even managed to use an adjacent room as a bedroom, which contains a double bed, side table and even a basketball hoop on the door.

Elements of the school’s previous occupants can be seen in Max’s studio as a paper towel dispenser, knee-high cupboards and a sink line the wall.

The video has since received over 685,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments from impressed users.

One user wrote: “Property guardianship is cheap living in unused property, eg a pub, but u risk only having a month’s notice to move out, so living flexibly.”

Another wrote: “Real life crashing.”

A third asked: “Surely there are staff toilets?”

Another commented: “You’re essentially live-in security guards so owners don’t have to pay costs on empty premises.”

A fifth said: “If you find the jumper I lost in year five let me know.”

Another replied: “Omg this was my dream as a kid, I wanted to have giant sleepovers and decorate all the rooms entirely differently.”