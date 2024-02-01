A SCOT has offered an insight into a bizarre “abandoned” estate in one of the country’s most deprived areas.

Darren Meechan filmed himself as he documented the famous Ferguslie Park estate in Paisley, Renfrewshire yesterday.

Joiner Darren took viewers around the eerie suburb, which is riddled with boarded-up houses and vacant buildings and questioned why the entire area had been condemned to be knocked down.

Video shows Darren wandering around the estate as he faces a large amount of steel fencing barricading the homes and questions: “Surely every house in here isn’t condemned beyond repair?”

As Darren rotates the camera, several four-in-a-block homes come into view with steel frames and plywood nailed across the windows.

The streets lay empty and bare, eerily quiet with no cars parked outside nor children playing on the grassy knoll.

He remarks: “There’s loads of houses and is there not a shortage of houses in the country?”

The camera then spins from Darren to show a home that no longer has a roof, with only several smashed, shattered tiles laying in place.

Whilst some tender, love and care would be required to clean the rubbish which has accumulated, the contractor is complimentary about the set up and potential opportunities for the area.

He says: “There’s bay windows and loads of garden space.”

However, the green space is strewn with disused sofas, gates and bric-a-brac now lying in heaps of clutter in the middle of the estate.

The appearance of Ferguslie Park seems to genuinely shock Darren as he comments: “It doesn’t make sense, look at this one.”

The joiner shows a large four-in-a-block and offers his advice on the possibilities, saying: “You could do that as a big cracker of a mansion.”

Ferguslie Park in Paisley, Renfrewshire has areas set for demolition. Credit: Darren Meechan/TikTok

Darren films more litter fly-tipped and strewn across the disused pathways in the estate, which lies eerily silent, left to the forces of nature to take over the decrepit buildings.

He shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “What’s the deal with all these abandoned villages?

“I bet they were thriving communities at one point and now they’re deserted. There is an eerie feel to them.”

The clip received 4,400 likes with hundreds of comments from social media users who were quick to offer their views on the situation.

One said: “Why are these streets not sold off for £1 to first time buyers with a contract that they have one year to renovate/rebuild to be habitable or they will be sold?”

Another commented: “You were just in my auntie’s old garden; houses were cracking if the council had just maintained them, my auntie lived there since she was 18.”

A third replied: “They’ll have been left to go to ruin so the council can sell the land to developers and get a few quid in the [pocket].”

Initially, Ferguslie’s origins date back to the 16th century, when a large group of monks were based in the locale.

Ferguslie Park has a history of being amongst Scotland’s most deprived areas despite having a thriving, friendly community.