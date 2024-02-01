HIBS have continued their support for one of their players after her mum’s horror accident on holiday – by donating the gate money from this weekend’s fixture to the fundraising efforts.

Siobhan Hunter’s mum Julie McLaren fell whilst enjoying a break in Tenerife, Canary Islands earlier this month which left her hospitalised in the foreign country.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, the family thankfully managed to raise enough funds to fly Julie back to Edinburgh, where she is now being treated for a brain aneurysm.

Hibernian Women’s players warmed up with t-shirts with a message for their teammate’s mum. Credit: Hibs Women/X

The latest act of generosity from Hibs Women FC saw the gate money from yesterday’s match against Motherwell all donated to the same fundraiser to further aid the family.

Images shared to social media by Hibs Women yesterday also saw Siobhan and her teammates warming up in t-shirts adorned with an image of her mum and the words, “Keep fighting Julie”.

The Hibees defeated Motherwell 5-0 in a game where the team focused on one of their own.

Siobhan and sister Georgi initially aimed for a target of just £2,000 to try and get out to Tenerife to be with their mum but have now raised over £50,000.

The Leith side took to social media to make supporters aware of their plan to donate the money, writing: “Siobhan’s mother Julie McLaren suffered a brain aneurysm whilst on holiday in Tenerife earlier this month.

“This led to Julie being placed into an induced coma and left in a critical condition whilst abroad.

“Thanks to the generous support of friends, family and the wider community the family raised the funds necessary for an air ambulance to transport Julie from Spain to the intensive care unit at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

“Hibernian FC will donate the gate money from Sunday’s league fixture against Motherwell to the ongoing treatment of Julie McLaren.”

The ‘Help Julie’ fundraiser currently stands at £54,045 with the goal of £55,000 hopefully being met with the addition of the Hibernian match day donation.