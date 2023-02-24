HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left gobsmacked by a £2.5 million London property up for sale – which is riddled with mould.

The four bedroom home in Little Venice, West London was listed for sale on Rightmove by estate agents Winkworth on Friday.

The first three images of the property showcase the house’s front and back exterior, which appear entirely presentable and homely.

The mouldy multiple million-pound property. Credits: Rightmove/Winkworth.

The front door and forecourt look very standard for a spacious London property, and feature a wide door frame and underground window.

The garden is overgrown with foliage and ivy bushes, but offers a lot of privacy from adjacent neighbors as well as a decent sized space for socialising.

However, the images of the interior reveal the property’s problems.

The walls, ceiling and floor are draped with mould and dark, unpleasant stains with a majority of the wallpaper or paint being stripped leaving bare, not-so-white walls beneath.

The curtains are a dirty, cigarette stained-looking colour, whilst other rooms show large pieces of ceiling missing and lights dangling from their exposed wires.

The narrow kitchen has most items missing, aside from a grubby, aged stove that remains in the middle.

The stairs leading up to the second floors have most of the carpet peeled off to expose the wood underneath.

However, the bathrooms are arguably in the worst condition as it boasts a toilet with mould fixed onto the seat as well as a bath with thick yellow stains and liquid at its surface.

The house requires a lot of work to deal with the glaring damp issues, as well as the state of utter disrepair it has fallen into, leading many to question the steep price tag assigned to it.

The property’s description on the Rightmove website reads: “First time on the market in over 40 years is a spacious, unmodernised, freehold, five bedroom semi-detached period house, located in the heart of Little Venice.

“The house offers fantastic potential to create a beautiful family home (subject to the necessary consents) with many attractive features including high ceilings, well-proportioned accommodation and direct access to a private west-facing garden.

“It is perfectly situated for all the local amenities that Little Venice has to offer, including the boutique shops, cafes in Clifton Road, the famous Regents Canal and Warwick Avenue underground station (Bakerloo line).”

Twitter user Sarra Manning shared the four bedroom London property on Tuesday with the caption: ‘Lord have mercy! ‘The house offers fantastic potential to create a beautiful family home with many attractive features.'”

Sarra’s post has been liked by over 100 people and has received numerous comments from users left in disbelief at the eye-watering price tag slapped on the run-down home.

One of the property’s bathrooms. Credits: Rightmove/Winkworth.

One Twitter user wrote: “How can it be worth that much?”, to which another replied “Square footage and location.”

Another wrote: “My goodness the price of mould and rot has skyrocketed…cost of living crisis at £2.5m.”

A third commented: “Didn’t think there’d be a house worse than ours when we bought it, beg to differ (and don’t have £2.5m obviously).”

Another wrote: “The interior photos make it look like an abandoned house from The Last of Us, all that’s missing is a dessicated body and a Clicker stumbling around.”

A fifth said: “”Do you have unlimited budget and enough time on your hands to rebuild? Perfect…this could be the best project for you, and after three years or so, you may even be able to live in it!”

Another wrote: “Does it come with a flamethrower? That seems the only possible solution.”

Another commented: “I can smell it from here (I’m in Chester).”

Properties in the W9 district had an average price of £1,074,222 over the last year, according to Rightmove.