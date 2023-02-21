A HOUSE-HUNTER has spotted a five-bedroom “TARDIS” house that has gone on the market for £465,000 – and contains rooms filled with arcade games.

The property located in Pudsley, West Yorkshire is set in the middle of a terraced row of houses, and looks fairly ordinarily sized upon first viewing.

However, further interior images show a beautifully decorated family home with five double bedrooms, a spacious living room, a dining room and three rooms operating as potential storage areas.

Five bedroom terrace house in Pudsey, Yorkshire. Image courtesy of Rightmove.

Further to this, the house also features a room that houses classic pinball arcade games such as Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Whirlwind.

The house boasts a large living room which contains a huge L-shaped couch and a second sofa, as well as a wooden, heavy-set dresser.

The dining room and kitchen feature a retro theme, with the former hosting a giant jukebox whilst the latter is decorated with 20th century tins and boxes.

Two of the storage areas appear to act as entertainment rooms

Each bedroom is radically different from the other with unique character inside every door, one being a whitewashed, airy space whilst another has gone for darker and wooden tones.

The bathroom features a standalone bath and shower, and is decorated in a fresh avocado green paint and bright white wall tiles, whilst the floor is covered in an array of patterned artistic tiles.

A garden can also be found at both the front and the rear of the property with enough space to host a social gathering for any occasion.

Estate agents Linley & Simpson are listing the property on Rightmove, and describe it as an: “Edwardian charming terrace, expansive characterful house with a light and airy feel to it.

“This solid family home has a prominent position on South Parade in Pudsey and is waiting to be loved by the next owner.

Arcade machine room. Image courtesy of Rightmove

Twitter user MrPaulRobinson shared this listing yesterday (19 FEB) with the caption: “Noseying at this house for sale, pictures 13 and 24 are…intriguing.”

The post has attracted comments from users who were left stunned by the sheer space inside the otherwise normal-looking family home, drawing comparisons to Doctor Who’s time machine.

One user wrote: “If I was an estate agent I’d describe that house as ‘deceptively f***ing huge’.”

MrPaulRobinson replied: “A rare opportunity to buy a five-bedroom TARDIS.”

Another wrote: “Aside from the obvious questions, but how big is that house?”

Another commented: “Are the pinball tables and arcade machines included in the price… asking for a friend.”

Properties in the Pudsey area had an overall average price of £218,671 as of last year, according to Rightmove.

The TARDIS features in classic British sci-fi series Doctor Who, where it serves as the titular character's time machine