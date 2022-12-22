Take a break: Three of the best new online casino games

When one comes home from work after a very stressful day, nothing can be as relieving than ordering good food, having a coke, sitting on the couch and opening the laptop for a little bit of gambling in the favorite online casino. But when one has not played for a while, all the new games can be confusing. How can someone decide with that big of a choice? This article will provide a little overview of three of the top games right now in order to help you relax without thinking too much. Pick between candy, gods or ancient history to stop thinking and relax after a stressful working day.

Photo by Micha? Parzuchowski on Unsplash

Sugar Rush

One new but very famous game is the so-called “Sugar Rush”. A Pragmatic Play slot, which made it into the 10 newest and best online slot machines. While reminding one of the famous Sweet Bonanza, also with Sugar Rush circles everything around candy. Bears, hearts and other sweets are filling the screen in no time after starting the game.

Five or more symbols next to each other must be combined to delete the symbols. Once a combination like this is achieved, the symbols are replaced with the Tumble feature. To the same spot a double multiplier is applied, which doubles up to the maximum multiplier of 128 times with every tumble sequence. A rocket-shaped candy dispenser finally is the scatter symbol, which can bring you ten to thirty free spins.

On the volatility scale from Pragmatic Play, Sugar Rush gets five out of five stars. Also, the long-term playout rate is with 96,5 percent pretty good and comparable to other casino games on the list.

Queen of Gods

Who would rather eat candy than play with it? Another new game might be a better option: “Queen of Gods”. The online slot machine is also designed by Pragmatic Play and combines iconic symbols from old Egypt as well as established bonus functions like wild symbols, pyramid scatter symbols and free rounds. The stakes per pin are between 0,10 and 100 coins. With the maximum bet of 100 coins however, one can even secure a maximum win of 183.900 coins. The average payout rate of 96,38 percent is also generous in this new online shot machine.

Age of the Gods: Glorious Griffin

One last and ranked as one of the best newcomers this year is the game “Age of the Gods: Glorious Griffin”. Another slot machine which comes with remarkable animations and stunning fantasy flair. Compare UK Casinos Online to find the best casino offering it. In this treasure-filled nest of the mystical griffin hides the chance to win a jackpot with four possible levels. This game expands the already popular Age of the Gods series.

First published in summer 2020, the theme of this casino game revolves around a journey into the world of Greek mythology. Numerous bonus rounds, free spins, wilds and expanded symbols are awaiting the player. This real money game has a high variance and a payout rate of 96,08 percentage.