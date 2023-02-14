A HOUSE-HUNTER has spotted a two bed property available for £250,000 – but the interior looks like a “Saw-themed escape room”.

Carrie from Leeds, Yorkshire spotted the derelict cottage for sale last Friday through property website Rightmove.

The stone-walled cottage in Leeds, Yorkshire looks like an attractive prospect for potential buyers on the outside, given it is set at the end of a quiet row of houses by a country lane.

Hustlers Row, Meanwood, Leeds, West Yorkshire. Image courtesy of Rightmove/Cornerstone Estate Agents.

However, the interior of the property is a different story, and could lead any house browser to question the steep price tag given the amount of renovation required.

The property is unlivable inside, with all the walls needings urgent plastering and painting, and all floors needing completely relaid or carpeted.

The property seemingly also has mould on the walls, with dark brown stains noticeably leaking through.

The rooms are bare and derelict, with very few furnishings visible throughout the house.

The empty, eerie feel of the rooms make them entirely reminiscent of the barren bathroom seen in the original Saw movie, where evil villain Jigsaw forces people to complete a series of horrific death traps.

Despite this, the vintage stone fire place remains intact and views from the inside looking outward are idyllic for any house-hunter who wants to escape the noise and chaos of the city.

The overgrown garden – which is divided into two parts – sets a great challenge with plenty of potential space on offer for anyone who wants to give it a new lease of life.

Listed by estate agents Cornerstone, the property’s description on Rightmove reads: “In need of renovation. In our opinion the property’s price has been set to reflect the potential works required.

“The best part is this allows the new owner(s) to put their own stamp/exacting standards on this cottage.”

The entrance of the property. Image courtesy of Rightmove/Cornerstone Estate Agents.

Carrie, 42, shared the property to social media last Friday with the caption: “If anyone is looking to set up a Saw-themed escape room in Meanwood, I’ve found just the thing!”

The post has received several comments from bemused users.

One Twitter user wrote: ” Grim now but that will get snapped up.”

Another wrote: “I’ve often wondered what it’s like in those houses in the middle of the park.”

Another commented: “Yes that’s crazy when you consider how much work it will need.”

Carrie replied: “Yeah. I’ll be really interested to see what it sells for. Would be a good one for Homes Under the Hammer.”

Speaking today Communications Executive Carrie said: “My partner spotted the house when looking on Rightmove and sent me the link and I was immediately intrigued.

“Hustlers Row is quite a famous street in Meanwood as you have to walk or drive through the park to get to it and it has quite a striking presence in the park and a lot of history.

“I was quite shocked by the inside of the house though – it made me think of a horror movie set. The scariest thing may be the price considering the amount of work needed!”

The average house price in the Meanwood, Leeds area last year was £259,798.