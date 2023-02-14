STUNNING images show the moment a pair of swans were captured in a heart-shaped embrace seemingly right in time for Valentine’s Day.

Alan Benson caught the heartwarming exchange whilst out exploring the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Slimbridge, Gloucestershire last Sunday.

Pictured: Alan Benson. (C) Facebook

The 66-year-old spotted the swans nuzzled together in a fleeting moment and so whipped his camera out, capturing the elegant pair’s beautiful embrace.

Images show the two elegant birds looking intently into each other’s eyes as their necks are tenderly wrapped around each other, appearing to take the shape of a heart.

The two appear to be butting heads gently in an apparent show of affection, with one of the birds bowing its head whilst the other rests its beak gently on top.

A final photo also sees one of the two birds cuddling into the other, bending its neck at an impossible angle to rest in the feathers of its mate.

The pair appear to be fairly young, meaning that this moment marks the birds bonding for life – right in the lead up to Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

Wildlife photographer Alan shared the precious moment on social media on Wednesday, writing: “I was watching these two at Slimbridge [on] Sunday.

“I have concentrated on the heads as the interaction between them was so tender, I think they have now bonded for life.

According to Wildlife Photographer Alan Benson, swans can often have quite a long partnership. (C) Alan Benson

“It was such a beautiful thing to witness again. I have seen this many times before but it’s still a beautiful sight.”

The post received 1,100 likes, 206 comments and 80 shares as many users were left warm-hearted by the pair’s romantic embrace.

Julie Malyon said: “So beautiful thanks for sharing Alan. Wonderful for those of us who have never seen this before.”

Beryl Franks commented: “Such elegant birds, every movement they make is beautiful.”

Steven Roper said: “What a moment to catch!”

Michella Brugge Novy commented: “Beautiful. I read a book to my second grade class called The Trumpet of the Swan, it is such a sweet story – they mate for life.”

Karen Brenner said: “They form a heart, perfect for Valentine’s Day.”

Speaking to Alan today, he said: “They were taken a week ago yesterday at Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Gloucestershire’s wildlife trust. It was one of the high bits by the estuary

“They’re new swans that I captured doing the hearts – this is home to the Buick swans as well.

Pictured: The loving moment the swans embraced. (C) Alan Benson

“It is now the time where the new swans start to pair up, ready for the breeding season, pairing for life.

“So, at the moment you will get a very close contact between male and female swans and you eventually get the heart-shaped necks.

“I loved it. I’ve seen it in the past, the courtship and mating. The courtship has so much tenderness between two animals.

“It’s incredible – I also have a couple of shots where his feet are right on her neck feathers.

“The look between them is fantastic – the pure commitment.”

Swans are monogamous birds that can choose a mate for years or even for life. However, just like human relationships, they can also experience separations or splits with their lifelong partner.