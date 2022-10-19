A KIND-HEARTED couple on a Scots island are offering a self-contained sanctuary for NHS workers who are suffering with their mental health to use free of charge.

Paul Bartholomew and Michele Page converted an old lorry on their land in Skye into a cosy retreat which they now plan to offer to health staff who need some time to unwind after caring for the public.

The couple, originally from Derby, moved to Scotland four years ago following the death of Michele’s son, Will, who passed away following a motorcycle accident, aged just 22.

The heartbreaking loss gave them a new perspective on life and desire to help others who may be struggling.

Paul and partner Michele. (C) Paul Batholomew

Paul and Michele have now decided to convert four acres of their land into a mixed native woodland where the bespoke converted lorry is located and will be available for struggling NHS staff to use.

They are currently in talks with the NHS to arrange a process for getting the ball rolling for staff members who would like to make use of the getaway.

Their aim is that health workers will be able to relax during the time in the secluded and tranquil area and relieve some of the stressors of their job.

Speaking today, Paul, 58, who is a technician for the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We’ve always dreamed of having land, space and being a little more sustainable and close family loss puts life into perspective.

“The other obvious drive behind our project is an acute awareness of mental health issues suffered by NHS staff.

The lorry was soon converted into a cosy mobile home. (C) Paul Bartholomew

“This obviously partly as a natural percentage of any work force, but it is also a consequence of work-related experiences, sometimes the cause being a cumulative exposure and others, a single event or combination of both.

“We decided whilst we were building it, we could live in a mobile structure that we could build ourselves and that eventually, once the build is complete it could go on to be used by others.

“We initially attempted to build a ‘tiny house’ on a trailer, but that was destroyed in an accident whilst being transported. At that point we still had materials already bought for the tiny house, but a very limited budget.

“We managed to find a used 7.5 tonne lorry and decided to convert that into our current home ‘Wilbur’, named after Michele’s son Will. An amazing couple, David and Doreen Wilson from Wilson Haulage, allowed us to convert Wilbur in their yard free of charge.

Paul and Michele have had a new look on life and want to give back to others. (C) Paul Bartholomew

“It took nine months on days off, whilst I worked in East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“It’s still in the early stages, but we have made contact with a couple of NHS staff charities so I’m just waiting to hear back.”

The accommodation is fully off-grid with a full size walk in shower, washing machine, fridge, freezer propane full size oven and a hob.

It has a double bed within the living space that converts from the sofa and two single bunks in the drivers cab.

The power is generated by a solar array on the roof and off-grid credentials continue with a composting toilet with a built in extractor fan that eliminates any odours.

Paul also set up a GoFundMe page earlier this month in a bid to help with costs to plant trees in the area and develop the land.

The page reads: “With the help of the Woodland Trust and Scottish Forestry, we plan to revive what we can by fencing off the land, protecting it from grazing, and planting 2,067 trees to develop a native mixed broadleaf woodland.

Pictured: The four and a half acre land. (C) Paul Bartholomew

“We hope to increase biodiversity, aid carbon sequestration and enhance the landscape’s character, hopefully, to be enjoyed by future generations.

“The Woodland Trust and Scottish Forestry are funding most of the woodland creation, and the plan was always for ourselves to provide the muscle, the land and fund the shortfall. However, the ongoing build of our modest, sustainable home has devoured our budget.

“Rather than putting the woodland creation on hold, the need for woodland creation with all its associated climatic and environmental benefits has never been so urgent we are appealing to you for help.

“We have a shortfall of £5,000, but any help raised would be great!

“With your support, we will be able to deer-fence the land, plant and maintain a mix of native tree species, including; Hazel, Downy Birch, Silver Birch, Seasille Oak, Alder, Goats Willow, Scotts Pine, Rowan, Hawthorn, Aspen and Bird Cherry.

The cosy home will include a roaring fireplace to keep all guests warm. (C) Paul Bartholomew

“By giving nature a helping hand, the land can become a biodiverse-rich habitat with obvious environmental benefits, capturing carbon and supporting diverse wildlife. Enhancing a landscape for humans to enjoy, immerse and reflect within is possible.”

They added: “With this in mind, we plan on offering our converted lorry ‘Wilbur’ for part of the year free of charge as space set within the developing woodland to NHS staff who suffer from mental health.

“With your support, you will be helping to create a biodiverse habitat, aid carbon capture, and an environment to be enjoyed by many for years to come. We plan to start fencing, preparing the site this winter, and planting trees in late winter to early spring.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council reported that between July 2019 and June 2020 around 22,000 nurses and midwives resigned from the NHS permanently due to a severe amount of pressure within the role.

Within the last 12 months, this has since increased, with four out of five NHS staff leaving or retiring due to high pressure and low wages.

Paul’s fundraising page has so far raised over £1,000 of their £5,000 target.

To donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/e535b30c