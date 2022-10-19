Elvis superfan is leaving the building – Diehard King of Rock and Roll fan puts property on market

A DIEHARD Elvis Presley superfan has put his home up for sale – along with its very own mini Graceland in the garden.

Peter Anderson listed his beloved property in Knightswood, Glasgow, on the market last month as he plans to move to a downsize to a smaller house.

The 64-year-old amassed over 4,000 collectibles for his home from across the world and even owns an Elvis-themed jeep with the registration plate E15 PRE.

DIEHARD Elvis Presley superfan Peter Anderson listed his beloved property in Knightswood. Credit: Rightmove

But now, due to ill health, the forklift driver has decided to hand over his unique home over to someone else to enjoy as he moves to somewhere that will not have enough space for his collection.

Property listing images show Peter’s very own “Graceland” in the back garden which replicates the King of Rock and Roll’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee.

The outhouse features a “Graceland” sign outside with pillars and two lion statues similar to the ones Elvis had in front of his 17,552 sq ft mansion.

Peter Anderson’s mini Graceland in the garden. Credit: Rightmove

Guitars made out of black wire have been attached at each side of the door to carry on the musical theme.

Two life-size Elvis statues are also shown at the side of the front garden – however, it is not known whether they come with the sale of the house.

The theme does not appear to have continued inside of the two bedroom property which features a bright living room, kitchen and two double bedrooms – and not an Elvis in sight.

Estate agents Yopa have listed the property for sale for offers over £170,000 but failed to make any reference to the Unchained Melody star.

They said: “22 Hurlford Avenue is a two-bedroom semi-detached villa in the high amenity and popular Knightswood area that is only 5.5 miles along the Great Western Road from Glasgow’s city centre.

“Within the area there are many local and national shops, schools, parks and excellent public transport links to the city.

“This home sits on a large level plot with an open mono-blocked parking area and driveway and within the rear gardens, there is a raised decking area and astroturfed lawn surrounded by four outbuildings.

“It has been re-roofed in recent years and also has a lined and floored loft space.”

Father-of-two Peter, who even named his daughter Lisa Marie after Elvis’s own child, has been selling off a lot of his memorabilia over recent years.

Peter Anderson A DIEHARD Elvis Presley superfan. Credits: Peter Anderson

He had filled four outhouses with Elvis items that he collected from all over the world, including Japan, China, Germany and France.

His collection included 45 statues of the late singer as well as gold disks worth around £300-400 each.

Unfortunately, Peter never got the opportunity to watch the King perform live before his death in 1977, aged 42.

However, he has visited the real Graceland four times.