JAMES CORDEN has faced further backlash after a popular Scots nightclub banned the Englishman from entering their club.

The 44-year-old Late Night Show host has recently come under fire after it was alleged he was rude to several members of staff at Balthazar in New York.

Corden was described as a ‘gifted comedian’ by owner Keith McNally but a ‘cretin of a man’ by the restauranteur as he banned the Gavin and Stacey co-creater from his establishments.

This has now started a trend of Corden being banned from entering hospitality establishments, with the Cathouse in Glasgow joining airline Ryanair being the latest to jump on the band wagon.

The rock club cheekily shared an image of Corden with a strike through his face signaling that he would not be allowed past bouncers.

The nightclub has suggested that Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is the reasons behind their ban. (C) Cathouse

The nightclub then playfully tweeted on Tuesday, writing: “James Corden banned from Cathouse”.

The popular Glaswegian venue tagged other nightclubs and asked: “Will you just sit by or will you be part of the movement?”

The tweet received over 1,100 likes and comments from amused followers who weighed into the debate.

John McAree said: “There are guys in Shotts prison for nailing love rivals to snooker tables who don’t get banned from the Cathouse.

“James Corden needs to take a long hard look at himself and his life choices.”

Andy Carmichael said: “Think the stairs would kill him first.”

The Cathouse is a popular rock club located in Glasgow. (C) Google Maps

And Craig McWhinnie said: “I would have just banned him regardless of reports on his behaviour, the guy is a fud.”

Speaking today, a spokesperson for the Cathouse said: “We decided to ban James because of his Carpool Karaoke and it’s incredibly unlikely he would ever come to the venue, so it’s trend hopping.

“However, if he did show up to Cathouse we would have to honour the meme. If he did show up, I would ask that he apologise for Carpool Karaoke before considering entry.

Many expressed their support for the ban. (C) Twitter

“I’ve [banned another celebrity] before but I really don’t remember who it was because these kinds of things are one and done within 12 hours.

“If I think it’ll get a chuckle, it’s not punching down and lays more on a funny side then I’ll try to take the opportunity where it presents itself.

“The trend is done for now though.”

Corden has since apologised for his behaviour towards the waiters at Balthazar.

However he remains the butt of jokes, having now been turned into a meme that is currently flooding the internet.